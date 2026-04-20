IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Mumbai Indians climb after biggest win of season vs Gujarat Titans

The Points Table of IPL 2026 saw a major shake-up after the Mumbai Indians registered a dominant 99-run victory over the Gujarat Titans. Check the latest Standings after Match No 30.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: After the Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched their second victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Hardik Pandya and Co jumped three spots in the Points Table and secured the 7th position. MI defeated the Gujarat Titans by 99 runs on their home turf in Ahmedabad, also registering their first victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium. For Mumbai, Tilak Varma slammed his maiden IPL century, which took the total to 199 in 20 overs.

While defending the 200-run target, Jasprit Bumrah struck on the first ball, dismissing Sai Sudharsan. Later, Mitchell Santner took two wickets, and Ashwani Kumar scalped a 4-fer. GT was bowled out at 100 in the 16th over. For his maiden IPL century, Tilak Varma also won the Player of the Match award.

Updated Points Table of IPL 2026 after GT vs MI game

Rankings Team Points NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11 +1.420 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 8 +1.171 3 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 8 +0.599 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 +0.566 5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 +0.310 6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 6 -0.821 7 Mumbai Indians (MI) 4 +0.067 8 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 4 -0.780 9 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 4 -1.173 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 3 -0.879

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians will next face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on April 23.