IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans climb to No 1 spot with dominant 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated Points Table after GT vs SRH clash: Gujarat Titans are currently topping the Standings with 16 points after registering a thumping victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

After Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a dominant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Shubman Gill-led side are leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Points Table with 16 points. This is their 5th consecutive victory, and they are now one of the strongest contenders for the Playoffs. On the other hand, SRH slipped one position to third with 14 points in 12 games.

Before the match in Ahmedabad, GT were one spot below SRH, but the tables turned with a vital two points. With this win, it is almost certain that Shubman and Co have secured their berth for the next round, as traditionally teams with 16 points make their way to the Playoffs easily.

However, the fight for the top 4 position is still on. Take a look at the updated Points Table after the GT vs SRH match.

IPL 2026 Points Table Updated

Rank Team Name Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 16 +0.551 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 +1.103 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 +0.331 4 Punjab Kings 13 +0.428 5 Chennai Super Kings 12 +0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals 12 +0.082 7 Delhi Capitals 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 -0.169 9 Mumbai Indians 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants 6 -0.907

GT vs SRH, Match No 56 IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the Toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, GT posted 168/5 in 20 overs, including half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. For Hyderabad, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took two wickets each.

In reply, Hyderabad's batting lineup completely surrendered in front of GT bowlers, as the visitors bundled out for 86 in the 15th over. For Gujarat, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder scalped three wickets each. Rabada also won the Player of the Match award for his 3-wicket haul.