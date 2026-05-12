FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Corruption or Conspiracy? Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi Explodes

NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Corruption or Conspiracy? Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi Explodes

'It's coming big': Banker Uday Kotak warns of oil price shock in India amid US-Iran war

'It's coming big': Uday Kotak warns of India impact of US-Iran war

Anupam Kher returns to iconic DDLJ train station after 32 years, urges govt to preserve India's cinematic heritage - Watch

Anupam Kher returns to iconic DDLJ train station after 32 years - Watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans climb to No 1 spot with dominant 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated Points Table after GT vs SRH clash: Gujarat Titans are currently topping the Standings with 16 points after registering a thumping victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 13, 2026, 12:04 AM IST

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans climb to No 1 spot with dominant 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2026 Points Table (Updated After GT vs SRH clash). (Pic Credits: AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a dominant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Shubman Gill-led side are leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Points Table with 16 points. This is their 5th consecutive victory, and they are now one of the strongest contenders for the Playoffs. On the other hand, SRH slipped one position to third with 14 points in 12 games.

Before the match in Ahmedabad, GT were one spot below SRH, but the tables turned with a vital two points. With this win, it is almost certain that Shubman and Co have secured their berth for the next round, as traditionally teams with 16 points make their way to the Playoffs easily.

However, the fight for the top 4 position is still on. Take a look at the updated Points Table after the GT vs SRH match.

IPL 2026 Points Table Updated

Rank Team Name Points NRR
1 Gujarat Titans 16 +0.551
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru  14 +1.103
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 +0.331
4 Punjab Kings 13 +0.428
5 Chennai Super Kings 12 +0.185
6 Rajasthan Royals 12 +0.082
7 Delhi Capitals 10 -0.993
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 -0.169
9 Mumbai Indians 6 -0.585
10 Lucknow Super Giants  6 -0.907

GT vs SRH, Match No 56 IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the Toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, GT posted 168/5 in 20 overs, including half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. For Hyderabad, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took two wickets each.

In reply, Hyderabad's batting lineup completely surrendered in front of GT bowlers, as the visitors bundled out for 86 in the 15th over. For Gujarat, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder scalped three wickets each. Rabada also won the Player of the Match award for his 3-wicket haul.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'It's coming big': Banker Uday Kotak warns of oil price shock in India amid US-Iran war
'It's coming big': Uday Kotak warns of India impact of US-Iran war
Anupam Kher returns to iconic DDLJ train station after 32 years, urges govt to preserve India's cinematic heritage - Watch
Anupam Kher returns to iconic DDLJ train station after 32 years - Watch
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: Gujarat Titans climb to No 1 spot with dominant 82-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: GT climb to No 1 spot with dominant win vs SRH
Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s astrologer appointed his personal secretary; why is this significant?
Who is Radhan Pandit Vettrivel? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s astrologer
Christopher Nolan shares how The Dark Knight trilogy helped him in adapting The Odyssey: 'People want sincere interpretation'
Christopher Nolan shares how The Dark Knight trilogy helped him in The Odyssey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement