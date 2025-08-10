Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru to Belagavi in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to improve connectivity between Bengaluru and North Karnataka; check timings, fare, stops

Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,

IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, here's all you need to know

This actor refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years; their rivalry started due to...; his name is...

Weather Update: Mumbai to receive light to moderate rain, wet spell to continue in Delhi-NCR till…

Big Boost for Indian Railways Passengers: Railways’ upgraded system books 1 lakh tickets per minute, updates advance booking rules

Good News for Passengers, Indian Railways offers festive season discounts on..., starting from…

Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar's Dul area

The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru to Belagavi in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to improve connectivity between Bengaluru and North Karnataka; check timings, fare, stops

Bengaluru to Belagavi in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to improve...

Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1,

Meet man, IIT grad who left Rs 2.5 lakh salary job to crack civil services exam,

IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, here's all you need to know

IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, he

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, here's all you need to know

The IPL trade window is a specific period before and after the auction when franchises can trade players. Teams can trade players through all-cash deals or player-to-player swaps. Here's all you need to know about IPL trade window.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

IPL 2026 trade window explained: How player transfers work, key dates, rules, here's all you need to know

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has gained an extra element of interest in recent years, extending beyond the regular playing season. This is largely due to the player-trading window.

Although the player-trading window has been in place for a while, with the first trade occurring in 2009, franchises have become more open to trades as player preferences have gained importance. Two years ago, the competition witnessed its most significant player transfer, as Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya returned to his original team, Mumbai Indians, for an undisclosed amount.

This year, the most discussed topic is the potential move of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, with Chennai Super Kings reportedly showing strong interest. More names are expected to emerge as the season approaches, so here's a comprehensive overview of the IPL trade windows.

What is IPL trade?

The IPL trade window is a specific period before and after the auction when franchises can trade players. Teams can trade players through all-cash deals or player-to-player swaps. This system helps franchises prepare for the upcoming auction and season by managing surplus players and addressing team needs.

For example, if the deal goes through, CSK would pay RR a transfer fee. Samson's salary of Rs. 18 crore would be removed from RR's budget for the 2026 auction and added to CSK's expenses. His contract terms would stay the same, allowing Samson to play for CSK.

Is there any limit for transfer fee?

Unlike the equal purse system, there's no limit on transfer fees. This allows wealthier franchises to influence smaller ones by offering large sums, which won't be recorded in their IPL financial records.

A significant aspect of these deals is that the transfer fees don't have to be made public. Players involved in trades can potentially receive up to 50% of the fees, although this is not legally mandated.

This is the second method of IPL trades. In our hypothetical situation, CSK could offer RR two of its players in exchange for Samson. Any difference in value would then be settled with cash and reflected in the team's budget.

When does the IPL trade window opnes?

The IPL trade window opens a month after the season ends and continues until a week before the next auction. Trades can be one-way, involving a player for cash, or two-way, with players exchanged. All moves must be approved by the IPL governing council.

As the 2026 auction is still months away, the coming weeks could see more star players linked to potential transfers. Franchises are quietly negotiating behind the scenes, hoping to strengthen their squads for the next season.

What are trade window rules?

The first and the most important rule is players can be transferred only with their consent. Another is trades can be cash-based or player swaps. The last rule to keep in mind is that each transfer must be approved by the IPL Governing Council.

Why trade window is important?

The trade window offers franchises an early chance to make important decisions and shape their teams according to their vision for the upcoming season. It's not just about fixing past errors; it's a chance to take bold steps and make strategic moves to pursue IPL success.

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, all eyes will be on which teams capitalize on the trade market. The blockbuster transfers will likely shift the balance of power in the league.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 crore through…
Good news for Anil Ambani, as Reliance Infra gets SC nod to recover Rs 28,483 cr
Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era
Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lea
US President Donald Trump again claims he helped 'settle' tensions between India and Pakistan: 'Would have been a nuclear conflict'
US President Trump again claims he helped 'settle' India-Pakistan tensions
Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…
Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff
Ludhiana vendor dips plastic pouches in hot oil to fry pakode, video stirs outrage online
Ludhiana vendor dips plastic pouches in hot oil to fry pakode, video stirs outra
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE