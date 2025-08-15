IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?

Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped
CRICKET
The release of Buttler has not only impacted the team but has also reportedly strained the relationship between Samson and the RR management. This strained dynamic has prompted Samson to seek new opportunities in a different part of the league.
Sanju Samson, the captain of the Rajasthan Royals, is reportedly departing from the franchise after 11 seasons. The wicket-keeper batsman has requested a trade or to be part of the IPL mini auction. Over time, tensions between Samson and the Royals management are said to have escalated.
One of the key factors contributing to Samson's dissatisfaction seems to be the release of former England captain Jos Buttler by the Royals. “As previously reported here, Samson has made a formal request to the Royals management stating that he is seeking a new direction. There have apparently been many issues of differences between RR and Samson, one of which was the management’s decision to release Jos Buttler,” a report in Cricbuzz stated.
Samson had been expressing his dissatisfaction behind the scenes this year regarding the choice to part ways with Buttler, who had served as the franchise captain for seven seasons before being released prior to last year's mega auction. This decision seemingly left a positive impression on the captain.
“Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. In the England series I told him, at dinner, I was not over it yet. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years,” Samson had shared with Star Sports ahead of last IPL season.
As the auction approaches, Samson has expressed his desire to either be released or to enter the auction fray. The skilled batter is said to be on the radar of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, although no agreement has been reached yet.
While CSK was considered the frontrunner a few weeks ago, doubts have now arisen regarding Samson's potential move to the five-time champions. RR has reached out to either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad concerning Samson, but CSK has already declined their overtures.
“With the letters sent directly to franchise owners, details have largely stayed under wraps. However, it is learnt that a potential trade with the Chennai Super Kings – widely speculated in recent days – could be a long shot, as the Royals are believed to have asked for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad, both deal-breaking terms that the Super Kings are not ready to entertain,” the report noted.
