IPL 2026 to feature 84 matches at 13 venues; double round-robin back, MS Dhoni farewell on cards

IPL 2026 is set to be the biggest season yet, featuring 84 matches across 13 venues with the return of the double round-robin format. The expanded schedule has also fueled speculation around MS Dhoni’s potential farewell season, adding extra excitement for fans.

In exactly ten days, on the evening of March 28, the coin will be flipped to kick off the inaugural match between RCH and SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This marks the beginning of not just a tournament, but a true 'festival' in India. The 19th season of the IPL is set to unfold in its most spectacular and extended form yet. This season promises to be unlike any in the past 18 years.

A total of 84 matches will be contested among 10 teams, making it the largest season to date. Previously, the maximum number of matches played was 74. For 64 days, fans will witness an exciting display of fours and sixes across 13 venues nationwide, featuring 10 teams. All teams are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming season, with players engaging in pre-season training camps to get into competitive shape.

The IPL is set to commence exactly 20 days after the conclusion of the World Cup. Consequently, the BCCI and IPL franchises are closely monitoring the workload of several key players.

Chennai's captain Ruturaj, alongside Dhoni and other players, began training at the High-Performance Centre in Navalur starting March 1. Meanwhile, RCB kicked off its camp on February 10, which included players such as Jitesh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Suyash Sharma.

Captain Shubman and Sai Sudarshan participated in Gujarat's camp in Nathdwara from February 16, following a previous camp held in January. The Punjab Kings conducted a camp in Abu Dhabi from February 8-14, and their second camp is now underway. Lucknow has sent its fast bowlers to Durban, and the main camp has now commenced in Lucknow. Camps for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai, Rajasthan, KKR, and Delhi have also begun.

Throughout the 19-year history of the IPL, three individuals have turned this league into a 'cult' phenomenon. These legends are MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. This could potentially be the final season where all three are on the field together.

Chennai's 'Thala' began his training a few weeks back at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. There are discussions suggesting that at 44 years old, this could be Dhoni's last season. However, given his impressive fitness and ability to hit long sixes, he appears capable of outplaying any younger competitor. Franchise insiders indicate that this season, he may take on the role of an 'Impact Player' more frequently.

This year, the IPL expands beyond just 10 cities. The board has designated 13 cities to host matches this time around. To take advantage of the cricket enthusiasm in the North-East, Rajasthan will hold some of its games in Guwahati, alongside Jaipur.

Riyan Parag's leadership from Assam has sparked a fresh wave of excitement among fans there this season. Additionally, matches for Punjab Kings will take place in Dharamshala, as well as New Chandigarh. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has selected Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, to serve as its 'second home'.

In recent years, teams were organized into groups, but this season the tournament is reverting to its 'original' and most equitable format, the double round-robin. This means that each team will compete against every other team twice (both home and away). This format is making a comeback in the IPL after four years. This is significant because no team will benefit from an 'easy group' in the points standings. To qualify for the playoffs, a team must demonstrate its capabilities against every rival.

Also read| IPL 2026: CSK plan Chepauk reunion with legends on March 22; AR Rahman set for live performance