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IPL 2026: Suresh Raina drops big update on MS Dhoni’s availability for CSK vs MI clash

Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina has shared a major update regarding MS Dhoni’s participation in the upcoming CSK vs MI clash. The revelation comes amid growing speculation over Dhoni’s fitness and availability, leaving fans eager to know whether the CSK legend will take the field.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 02, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

IPL 2026: Suresh Raina drops big update on MS Dhoni’s availability for CSK vs MI clash
Photo Courtesy: PTI
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Will he play? Won't he? MS Dhoni's potential return for Chennai Super Kings remains the biggest talking point as IPL 2026 rolls on. As CSK get ready for a blockbuster clash with Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Suresh Raina lit up the conversation by teasing Dhoni's likely comeback. Right now, CSK desperately need a spark—they’re stuck in the bottom half of the points table and could really use Dhoni’s presence to turn things around.

Dhoni has been working out with the squad before matches, but he’s been skipping trips to the stadium on game days. So, seeing him at nets on Friday wasn’t shocking, but what did raise some eyebrows were his friendly chats with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav—enough to set social media buzzing.

Initially, CSK announced that Dhoni would sit out the first two weeks of IPL 2026 because of a calf strain. But recovery has dragged on longer than anyone expected, and truthfully, no one has a clear answer about when he’ll actually walk onto the field again.

But just ahead of the big Mumbai Indians clash, Suresh Raina dropped a bombshell. According to him, Dhoni is set to play. “Aaj khel rahe hai shayad. Aaj khel rahe hai. Khel rahe hai bhai logo (He’s playing tonight),” Raina declared on JioStar. The anchor Jatin Sapru couldn’t hide his excitement: “Ab aayega na maza. (This is when the real fun begins.)”

Also read| Why MS Dhoni doesn’t travel with CSK to stadium on match days? Franchise breaks silence

So, why has Dhoni stayed away from match day action so far? CSK batting coach Michael Hussey explained it during Friday’s press conference. Dhoni doesn’t want to draw all the attention and risk distracting his teammates in the stadium.

On the question of his availability, Hussey didn’t give anything away. He did, though, describe Dhoni’s recovery as heading in the right direction: “Honestly, I’m not sure if it’ll be against Delhi or maybe the next one after that, but everything’s moving in the right direction. His running speeds are up—that’s the crucial test. The bat and glove work, still top notch. He just wants to be certain he can sprint at the end of the innings. Once he’s confident his calf can handle it, he’ll give us the green light. For now, we’re letting him set the pace.”

According to Hussey, Dhoni’s been tuning in to every CSK game from the hotel, fully invested. The coach admitted he misses Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room. “He brings so much wisdom, always boosting morale. He’s at training—energetic, constantly sharing what he knows. On game day, though, he’s just taken a step back for the team’s sake.”

CSK don’t have much breathing room—they’re sitting in seventh place and need a win against Mumbai Indians to keep their playoff hopes alive. After a tough loss to Gujarat Titans in their last outing, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad finding some rhythm (his unbeaten knock unfortunately wasn’t enough), all eyes now turn to the next match. The stage is set, and if Dhoni really does return, there will be a whole new energy in the CSK camp.

Also read| 'Went to India’s room': Pakistan captain Salman Agha opens up on handshake row, shares what really happened

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