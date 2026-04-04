IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar flags 'biggest concern' for Chennai Super Kings after two consecutive losses

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the biggest concern for Chennai Super Kings after their poor start and two consecutive defeats in Indian Premier League 2026.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar asserts that the main issue for the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, lies in their bowling, urging the team to tackle this problem to rejuvenate their campaign. CSK has suffered defeats in their first two matches of the season, including a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings on Friday.

"From what we've seen so far, CSK's biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling. It means they may have to consistently score around 225–230 to give their bowlers a chance," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live'.

"Most teams now have significant batting depth, like we saw with Punjab Kings where Marcus Stoinis came in at No. 7 and struck the ball cleanly with proper cricketing shots. With many sides batting deep, Chennai will need to get their bowling in order."

Young Ayush Mhatre was the standout performer for CSK, scoring 73 runs off 43 balls, helping the team reach a total of 209 for five. "I think the number three position is ideal for Ayush Mhatre. He has batted lower in the order during his time in the Under-19 setup, but batting at three could be a great fit for him," Gavaskar commented.

"He was dismissed first ball in the previous game but showed no signs of being affected by it. That's the beauty of the 'Gen Next' mindset, they don't dwell too much on the past and focus on the present. It's a fantastic attitude.”

Gavaskar also commended Rohit Sharma for his enhanced fitness and how it has positively influenced his batting. "We've all seen the change in Rohit Sharma's physical condition. He has clearly worked very hard and the rewards are visible. His footwork looks quicker, he has more energy, and that gives him more time at the crease.

"Elegant players often make batting look effortless, but that comes from preparation and hard work. Some of the shots he played recently reminded you of Rohit in his early twenties, when he made batting look ridiculously easy. "It's great to see him scoring runs again because he's such a delightful player to watch.”

Former India player Cheteshwar Pujara praised Priyansh Arya for his explosive 39 runs off just 11 balls, which gave Punjab Kings a rapid start in their pursuit of 210.

"We saw that against bowlers like Matt Henry and Khaleel Ahmed, he is not missing the fuller deliveries either, which means the margin for error for bowlers becomes very small.

"He is strong on the leg side but also comfortable on the off side, and that makes him a very difficult batter to bowl to."

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