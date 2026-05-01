IPL 2026: SRH boost Indian core, snap up standout performer from India’s 2026 U-19 World Cup win

Sunrisers Hyderabad have strengthened their Indian core by signing one of the standout performers from India’s victorious 2026 Under-19 World Cup campaign. The move highlights SRH’s focus on investing in young domestic talent for the future.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) already have one of the strongest groups of Indian players in the league, especially on the bowling side. They’ve just made their attack even stronger by snapping up another promising young quick. The Hyderabad franchise announced that Shivam Mavi is out of the season, and they’ve filled his spot by signing one of the standout bowlers from India’s 2026 U19 World Cup-winning team.

Led by Pat Cummins, SRH have brought in RS Ambrish as Mavi’s replacement. At just 18, Ambrish brings plenty of upside as a bowling all-rounder—he bowls right-arm pace and can chip in with the bat down the order. He’s signed for a salary of Rs 30 lakh.

For Mavi, it’s another unlucky break. He’s out for the season thanks to a groin injury, as confirmed by the IPL in an official statement. SRH secured him for Rs 75 lakh at the 2026 mini auction, hoping for experience and firepower, but injuries keep getting in the way. He hasn’t played a game in the league since 2022, when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released him.

After that, Gujarat Titans (GT) brought him in for a hefty Rs 6 crore in the 2023 auction, but he spent the whole season on the sidelines, even though he’d made his India debut just a few months earlier. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked him up for Rs 6.4 crore the next year, but again, injury kept him out. He first made waves at the 2018 U19 World Cup, after which KKR signed him for Rs 3 crore and later shelled out Rs 7.25 crore for him in the 2022 mega auction. Somehow, it still feels like the league hasn’t really seen what Mavi can do at his best.

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Now, the spotlight shifts to RS Ambrish. He comes from Tamil Nadu and made a name for himself during the U19 World Cup, ending the tournament as India’s joint-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in seven matches at a fantastic economy of 4.93. He’s not just about his bowling—he chipped in with 73 runs too. In domestic cricket, he’s already debuted in two Ranji Trophy matches for his state, showing he’s ready to make the leap.

Ambrish becomes the fifth member of India’s 2026 U19 World Cup-winning squad to bag an IPL contract, joining Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals), Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings), Vihaan Malhotra, and Kanishk Chouhan (both Royal Challengers Bangalore).

SRH has encountered a series of injury problems within their fast-bowling lineup. Their captain, Pat Cummins, missed the initial four matches of the season while working on his recovery. Additionally, fast-bowling allrounder Jack Edwards was sidelined before the season commenced due to a foot injury. The English fast-bowling pair of Brydon Carse and David Payne also faced early setbacks in their campaign.

Despite these challenges, SRH has achieved victory in their last five consecutive matches and currently sits in third place on the points table, alongside two other teams, each with 12 points from nine games.

Looking ahead, their next match is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, a day game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground.

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