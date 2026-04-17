IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Kagiso Rabada power Gujarat Titans to 5-wicket win; KKR remain winless

Shubman Gill and Kagiso Rabada starred as Gujarat Titans secured a comfortable 5-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026. The defeat extended KKR’s winless run in the tournament, while GT strengthened their position with a strong all-round performance.

Gujarat Titans locked in a top-four spot with a gutsy five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shubman Gill led the charge, putting on a captain’s show with a sparkling 86 off 50 balls. Kagiso Rabada backed him up with a fiery spell that rattled KKR’s top order and set up the chase. Gujarat eventually hauled down 181 with just two balls left. That’s six losses in a row for Kolkata—they’re still searching for their first win of the season and are now glued to the bottom of the table.

Kolkata’s night started off all wrong. Ajinkya Rahane won the toss, chose to bat, and watched himself fall for a golden duck on the very first ball—Mohammed Siraj nailing the perfect delivery. The pitch had that early-evening dampness, and Gujarat’s seamers smelled blood. Rabada bowled fast and with plenty of bounce, taking out Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Tim Seifert before the Powerplay ended. Suddenly, KKR were limping at 37 for 3.

Cameron Green tried to flip the script. He was dropped twice but made Gujarat pay, grinding out a hard-fought 79 from 55 balls. He took on the spinners, even Rashid Khan, and with Rovman Powell’s help, he gave KKR something to bowl at—180 on the board. Rabada came back to clean up the tail, closing with 3 for 29. Siraj chipped in with 2 for 23. It kept Gujarat’s target very doable.

The run chase was all about Gill. He looked in complete control, finding gaps, managing the tempo, and handling KKR’s spin weapons—Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy—like he had all the time in the world. Chakaravarthy tried to stage a late comeback with two wickets, but Gujarat never really lost their grip on the chase.

Gill fell in the 17th over and for a second, things looked interesting. But Gujarat’s batting depth came through. Glenn Phillips and Rahul Tewatia steadied the ship, and Shahrukh Khan held his nerve to finish things off in the final over. With this win, Gujarat moves up to fourth place with six points from five games. KKR, meanwhile, have a mountain to climb. They still don’t have a single win after three weeks and need a miracle to even think about the playoffs.

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