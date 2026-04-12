IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler power Gujarat Titans to dominant 7-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, overtake LSG in points table

Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler struck impressive fifties as Gujarat Titans secured a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash. The convincing chase helped GT move ahead of LSG in the points table with a commanding all-round performance.

The Gujarat Titans showed why they're the team to beat in the 2026 Indian Premier League, knocking off the Lucknow Super Giants with a commanding seven-wicket win at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Thanks to cool-headed half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill and the ever-dangerous Jos Buttler, Gujarat chased down 165 with style, quieting the home crowd and shaking up the points table.

Right from the start, Prasidh Krishna set the tone. After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Gujarat put Lucknow under real pressure. Krishna, taking full advantage of the bounce in Lucknow, tore through the top order with a four-wicket demolition, including the key wicket of Aiden Markram. Markram scratched his way to 30, the top score for Lucknow, but he never looked comfortable.

Lucknow’s lower order tried to salvage things with a late burst, adding 18 in the final over, but 164 for 8 looked short on a pitch that flattened out as the afternoon wore on. Gujarat’s attack, with Ashok Sharma picking up two wickets and Mohammed Siraj keeping things tight, made sure the required rate never got out of hand.

When it was Gujarat's turn to bat, Sai Sudharsan came and went for 15, but that just cleared the stage for Gill and Buttler. Their partnership was a lesson in smart, aggressive cricket. Gill played with his trademark calm, taking 20 runs off Mohammed Shami in a single over and cruising to his fifty off 40 balls with some classy drives and flicks. Buttler, meanwhile, went after the bowlers, reaching fifty in just 29 balls and crossing 14,000 T20 runs as he powered his way to 60.

Things got a bit tense when Lucknow picked up both Gill and Buttler in consecutive overs—Gill fell to a sharp bouncer from Prince Yadav, and Buttler misjudged one to long-on off Shami. But with the foundation set, Washington Sundar made sure there were no late twists. He finished things off in style, smashing a six and two boundaries to seal the win with eight balls left.

This was more than just another victory for Gujarat—they leapfrogged Lucknow in the standings and picked up valuable momentum with their second straight win. The bonus? They eased concerns about their net run rate. As for Lucknow, this loss exposed some real issues in their batting, especially against quality pace, and they've got work to do if they want to keep up.

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