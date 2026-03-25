IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR retire jersey No. 12 ahead of upcoming season - Here's why

This isn't the first occasion an IPL franchise has chosen to retire a jersey. In 2023, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retired the jersey numbers 17 and 333 to pay tribute to South African icon AB de Villiers and West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle, respectively.

On Tuesday, March 24, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a significant announcement during a pre-tournament event held in Kolkata, ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time champions disclosed that they are retiring jersey number 12. This means that no future player representing the franchise will be permitted to wear that number.

The decision was made to pay tribute to the legacy of Andre Russell, who donned that number from the moment he joined the franchise in 2014 until his final season in 2025. The West Indies all-rounder was released by the franchise prior to this year's auction and subsequently announced his retirement from the IPL. He will take on the role of 'power coach' for the team starting in the 2026 season.

“We’ve had a long association with Andre Russell, not just with KKR but also on a personal level. On the field, he has given us so many reasons to celebrate his performances over the years. He always wore the number 12 proudly, and the number is so unique to Dre Russ, that wanted to share a fitting tribute. So, in the Knight Riders tradition of starting a new legacy, we’d like to retire this number for KKR in his honour," said KKR's CEO Venky Mysore.

Russell expressed that winning the IPL with KKR was even more meaningful to him than lifting the T20 World Cup trophy with the West Indies.

ICYMI: Jersey no. 12 forever belongs to DRE RUSS pic.twitter.com/D1cFfhuYvI March 24, 2026

“We’ve had a long association with Andre Russell, not just with KKR but also on a personal level. On the field, he has given us so many reasons to celebrate his performances over the years. He always wore the number 12 proudly, and the number is so unique to Dre Russ, that wanted to share a fitting tribute. So, in the Knight Riders tradition of starting a new legacy, we’d like to retire this number for KKR in his honour," said Russell.

Russell departs KKR as arguably the franchise's greatest player. He participated in 139 matches for the Kolkata-based team, amassing 2658 runs at an impressive strike rate of 175.09. Additionally, he claimed 124 wickets with the ball, making him the second-highest run-scorer and second-highest wicket-taker in the franchise's history.

The West Indies star was part of the squad that clinched the title in 2014 under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. He later played a crucial role in their 2024 victory when the Shreyas Iyer-led team lifted the trophy after a decade-long wait.

This marks the second occasion of an IPL team retiring a jersey number, following Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 2025 IPL champions have retired jersey numbers 17 and 333 in honor of the legacies of Ab de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

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