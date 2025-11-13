IPL 2026: Shah Rukh Khan's KKR make bold move as former CSK star joins 3-time champions in major new role

Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR have made a bold move ahead of IPL 2026 as former CSK star joins the 3-time champions in a major new role. The high-profile addition has sparked excitement among fans, with many expecting Shane’s IPL experience to boost KKR’s plans for the new season significantly.

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have secured the services of former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as an assistant coach for the upcoming season of the lucrative league, announced on Thursday. A two-time ODI World Cup winner with Australia, Watson brings a vast array of international experience, leadership skills, and a profound understanding of contemporary franchise cricket.

Renowned as one of the most influential all-rounders of his era, Watson has played 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, accumulating over 10,000 runs in international cricket. He has also claimed nearly 300 wickets at the highest level and was a key player in Australia's ODI World Cup victories in 2007 and 2015.

Previously, the ex-Australian all-rounder worked with Delhi Capitals alongside Ricky Ponting, and now he is set to return to coaching after a three-year hiatus. Following his appointment, Watson expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with the franchise and his desire to secure another championship.

“It’s a great honour to be part of a franchise as iconic as Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve always admired the passion of KKR fans and the team’s commitment to excellence. I’m eager to work closely with the coaching group and players to help bring another title to Kolkata.” as quoted by Sportstar.

Watson is set to collaborate closely with KKR’s newly appointed head coach, Abhishek Nayar. The Kolkata Knight Riders, who have clinched the Indian Premier League title three times, are eager to stage a strong comeback in the league with their dynamic coaching team. Dwayne Bravo will also take on a vital role as the team mentor in the upcoming season.

Watson enjoyed a remarkable IPL career, being part of the Rajasthan Royals from 2007 to 2015. He then moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016, where he remained until 2017. In 2018, Watson joined the Chennai Super Kings and played until 2021, after which he announced his retirement.

