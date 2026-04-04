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IPL 2026: Sensational Sameer Rizvi guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Sameer Rizvi produced a sensational knock to power Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

IPL 2026: Sensational Sameer Rizvi guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Mumbai Indians
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Sameer Rizvi was the man everyone was talking about at Arun Jaitley Stadium—he absolutely lit things up with a blistering 90 off just 51 balls and forced people to sit up and notice his talent all over again. Rizvi’s innings didn’t just give Delhi Capitals a convincing six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians; it made clear that he’s genuinely one of Indian cricket’s brightest young stars.

Delhi was chasing 163, and honestly, they made it look easy, wrapping up the total with 11 balls still in the bank. That’s two wins on the bounce for DC this season, and it feels like they’re finally hitting some momentum.

The game started with Mumbai missing their regular skipper, Hardik Pandya, who was under the weather. Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as captain, but the team looked out of sorts right from the first ball. Mukesh Kumar struck hard, removing Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma in his opening spell. After that, Mumbai was always playing catch-up. Rohit Sharma managed some vintage strokes, cruising to 35 off 26, and Suryakumar fought out a gritty 51 from 36 balls. Still, they never really found that big gear. Naman Dhir’s late cameo pushed Mumbai to 162 for 6, but to be honest, it never really felt intimidating.

Now, Delhi’s reply didn’t get off to a great start—they lost two quick wickets, and you could feel the tension in the ground. That changed immediately once Sameer Rizvi came out. At first, he played it smart, building the partnership with Pathum Nissanka, who chipped in with a solid 44, just steadying the ship. Then Rizvi just shifted gears and started hammering the Mumbai attack.

There was one over—Corbin Bosch must still be seeing it in his nightmares—where Rizvi went on a rampage. Two boundaries, two colossal sixes, and suddenly the chase looked effortless. Rizvi smoked his fifty in style too—launched a huge six off Mayank Markande, and the crowd went absolutely wild. That was his third IPL fifty in a row, and he barely broke a sweat doing it.

As they got close to the target, Rizvi was in sight of a hundred and honestly, he deserved it. He smashed Shardul Thakur for a flat six to push into the late 80s, and everyone was sensing drama. But cricket loves its heartbreaks—the 17th over brought a mishit off Bosch, and Tilak Varma took the catch at long-off. Rizvi had to walk off on 90, and the stadium responded by giving him a massive ovation. He soaked it in, and you could tell the kid had won some hearts tonight.

The rest was straightforward. David Miller, all calm and collected, finished it off with a boundary, and that was it. Delhi celebrated, Mumbai looked deflated, and Rizvi left a mark that’s going to get replayed for ages.

Also read| IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar flags 'biggest concern' for Chennai Super Kings after two consecutive losses

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