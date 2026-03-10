IPL 2026 schedule delay explained: BCCI secretary reveals why announcement is pending

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia finally breaks the silence over the delay in the announcement of the schedule of the next edition of the IPL. Know here.

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's biggest sports extravaganzas, is scheduled to begin on March 28. However, the complete schedule of the cash-rich league is yet to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Now, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has come forward and informed the reason behind the delay in the schedule announcement and also revealed that match schedules for the first 20 days of the tournament will be announced in the next two to three days.

Why IPL 2026 schedule announcement is delayed?

The BCCI secretary Saikia, said that the schedule for the first 20 days of the IPL 2026 will be announced within the next two to three days after looking at the election dates in a few states. Meanwhile, the starting date of the new season was confirmed on Sunday during the India vs New Zealand finals of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2026.

The announcement of the tournament's schedule is expected to be two-phased, as the state assembly elections are set to take place in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in the coming months.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Saikia said, ''We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL in two or three days after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later.''

Meanwhile, the defending champions - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - will finally be hosting five of its home games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, after the venue was suspended last year when nearly a dozen people died and several were injured in a stampede during the RCB victory parade.