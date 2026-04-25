IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulance after head injury

Scary scenes unfolded during the IPL clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings as Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious head injury on the field. The match was briefly halted while medical staff rushed in, and the pacer was taken away in an ambulance, leaving players and fans concerned.

The 2026 IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium took a frightening turn when Lungi Ngidi went down hard during the third over of the second innings. As soon as he hit the ground, it was clear that something was seriously wrong. Ngidi couldn't move and medical staff sprinted out, quickly getting him onto a stretcher. He stayed conscious, and you could see him talking with the doctors, but he didn't move as they worked. That stretch of silence in the stadium felt endless.

Hope Lungi Ngidi hasn’t suffered anything serious

Hope he recovers quickly



Pray for lungi ngidi



#DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/X6Sh31UJ6T — Dear Zindagi (@saumy99) April 25, 2026

Head coach Hemang Badani jumped in, urging them to put on a neck brace, and they brought out an oxygen mask too. An ambulance rolled right onto the field, and Ngidi was carefully loaded up and rushed to the hospital. The match just stopped dead for about 15 minutes. Players circled around, and you could see the fans—some with folded hands, just hoping for good news.

What happened was simple, but awful. Ngidi went for a catch near the boundary, lost his footing, and crashed heavily, the back of his head slamming into the ground. Nobody took chances after that. Delhi Capitals followed IPL concussion protocol and immediately brought in Dushmantha Chameera as a like-for-like swap, once they got the match referee’s okay.

By late evening, everyone was waiting anxiously for updates. The only silver lining was that Ngidi could talk, but the team knows they'll be following his recovery closely. The Capitals and their supporters are keeping fingers crossed, really hoping to see him back on the field soon.

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