FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts unique CSK record, achieves feat MS Dhoni never managed

Shashi Tharoor rebukes Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks: 'Only they can play that role'

‘Train your replacements’: Woman shares ‘humiliating’ post after being fired from company

Who is Aradhana Das? IAS officer accused of cheating man of Rs 95 lakh, issuing death threats

IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220 chase vs SRH

Rs 684 to Rs 1,084 in minutes? Bengaluru man claims cab driver used ‘fake app’ to hike fare mid-ride

Mojtaba Khamenei has severe, disfiguring wounds? Report makes claims about Iran supreme leader's health

Yuvraj Singh reveals his side of Lalit Modi’s Porsche story after iconic six sixes against England in 2007

US-Iran Talks: Will Donald Trump lift sanctions he imposed on Tehran decade ago, release $6billion frozen in banks?

Viral Video: When PM Modi, LOP Rahul Gandhi engage in candid chat in Parliament premises | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Train your replacements’: Woman shares ‘humiliating’ post after being fired from company

Woman shares ‘humiliating’ post after being fired from company

IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220 chase vs SRH

IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220

Rs 684 to Rs 1,084 in minutes? Bengaluru man claims cab driver used ‘fake app’ to hike fare mid-ride

Rs 684 to Rs 1,084 in minutes? Bengaluru man claims cab driver used ‘fake app’ t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather

Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks

Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts unique CSK record, achieves feat MS Dhoni never managed

Sanju Samson created history for CSK by achieving a remarkable milestone during an IPL 2026 clash. The wicketkeeper-batter registered a record that even legendary MS Dhoni never managed during his long and successful IPL career, marking a memorable moment in the franchise’s history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 09:26 PM IST

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts unique CSK record, achieves feat MS Dhoni never managed
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sanju Samson made history and secured his place in the record books during the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) league match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (April 11). In the absence of MS Dhoni, who usually wears the gloves, Samson became the first wicketkeeper-batter to score a century for CSK in IPL history. Dhoni, who has been CSK's primary wicketkeeper since IPL 2018, has a top score of 84. Samson achieved this milestone in just his fourth match for the Yellow Army, reaching the three-figure mark with a boundary off T Natarajan in the 18th over.

In total, Samson has four centuries in IPL. He recorded his first IPL century while playing for Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) in 2017. During his lengthy tenure with Rajasthan Royals (RR), he also hit two centuries.

Samson transitioned from RR to CSK through a trade before the IPL 2026 mini-auction. He had been struggling with his form, managing only 22 runs in three innings. However, he finally found his rhythm and reached the three-figure mark in IPL after a five-year hiatus.

Regarding the match, thanks to Sanju Samson's impressive unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, CSK posted a formidable total of 212/2. With a strike rate of 205.36, Samson smashed 5 sixes and 15 fours during his innings. The opening partnership between Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a strong start for CSK, contributing 62 runs for the first wicket in 6.2 overs. Unfortunately, the CSK captain was dismissed for 15 runs off 18 balls.

Following Ruturaj's exit, Ayush Mhatre took charge and scored 59 runs off just 36 balls. He and Samson formed a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket. Ayush was later retired out, and the team management sent Shivam Dube to join Samson at the crease. The left-handed batsman finished with an unbeaten 20 runs off 10 balls, including a six and 2 fours.

Currently, CSK has yet to secure a victory in IPL 2026, sitting at the bottom of the table with three losses in as many matches. A win against Delhi Capitals would allow them to open their account and climb to the ninth position in the standings.

Also read| IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220 chase vs SRH

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts unique CSK record, achieves feat MS Dhoni never managed
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts unique CSK record, achieves feat MS Dhoni never
Shashi Tharoor rebukes Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks: 'Only they can play that role'
'Only they can play that role': Tharoor on Pak role in US-Iran talks
‘Train your replacements’: Woman shares ‘humiliating’ post after being fired from company
Woman shares ‘humiliating’ post after being fired from company
Who is Aradhana Das? IAS officer accused of cheating man of Rs 95 lakh, issuing death threats
Who is Aradhana Das? IAS officer allegedly cheats man of Rs 95 lakh
IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220 chase vs SRH
IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?
Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister..
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks
Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, 10000 military officials deployed
OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main, Thaai Kizhavi; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: O Romeo, Tu Yaa Main; latest film to watch out
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism f**ked our society' remark; says 'totally against extremism'
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism' remarks
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement