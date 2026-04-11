IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts unique CSK record, achieves feat MS Dhoni never managed

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Sanju Samson created history for CSK by achieving a remarkable milestone during an IPL 2026 clash. The wicketkeeper-batter registered a record that even legendary MS Dhoni never managed during his long and successful IPL career, marking a memorable moment in the franchise’s history.
Sanju Samson made history and secured his place in the record books during the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) league match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (April 11). In the absence of MS Dhoni, who usually wears the gloves, Samson became the first wicketkeeper-batter to score a century for CSK in IPL history. Dhoni, who has been CSK's primary wicketkeeper since IPL 2018, has a top score of 84. Samson achieved this milestone in just his fourth match for the Yellow Army, reaching the three-figure mark with a boundary off T Natarajan in the 18th over.
In total, Samson has four centuries in IPL. He recorded his first IPL century while playing for Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) in 2017. During his lengthy tenure with Rajasthan Royals (RR), he also hit two centuries.
Samson transitioned from RR to CSK through a trade before the IPL 2026 mini-auction. He had been struggling with his form, managing only 22 runs in three innings. However, he finally found his rhythm and reached the three-figure mark in IPL after a five-year hiatus.
Regarding the match, thanks to Sanju Samson's impressive unbeaten 115 off 56 balls, CSK posted a formidable total of 212/2. With a strike rate of 205.36, Samson smashed 5 sixes and 15 fours during his innings. The opening partnership between Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a strong start for CSK, contributing 62 runs for the first wicket in 6.2 overs. Unfortunately, the CSK captain was dismissed for 15 runs off 18 balls.
Following Ruturaj's exit, Ayush Mhatre took charge and scored 59 runs off just 36 balls. He and Samson formed a partnership of 113 runs for the second wicket. Ayush was later retired out, and the team management sent Shivam Dube to join Samson at the crease. The left-handed batsman finished with an unbeaten 20 runs off 10 balls, including a six and 2 fours.
Currently, CSK has yet to secure a victory in IPL 2026, sitting at the bottom of the table with three losses in as many matches. A win against Delhi Capitals would allow them to open their account and climb to the ninth position in the standings.
Also read| IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220 chase vs SRH