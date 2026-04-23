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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts history, achieves huge milestone against Mumbai Indians

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IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts history, achieves huge milestone against Mumbai Indians

Sanju Samson scripted history with a remarkable performance against the Mumbai Indians, becoming the first player to achieve a massive milestone in the clash. The historic feat added another chapter to the IPL record books and left fans buzzing across social media.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 10:30 PM IST

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts history, achieves huge milestone against Mumbai Indians
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The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings squared off in the IPL 2026’s 33rd match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, with the crowd treated to a batting showcase. CSK put up a huge total—206 runs in 20 overs—thanks mostly to Sanju Samson. He’s been CSK’s main man with the bat all season, and tonight he raised the bar even higher.

Samson blasted an unbeaten 101 from just 54 balls, peppering the boundary with 10 fours and clearing it six times. With that ton, he became the first CSK batter ever to score a century against Mumbai Indians in IPL history, outdoing Ruturaj Gaikwad’s previous best of 88.

Top scores by CSK batters against MI:

- Sanju Samson: 101*
- Ruturaj Gaikwad: 88*
- Michael Hussey: 86*
- Suresh Raina: 83*
- Suresh Raina: 82*

Samson’s night wasn’t just about breaking records against MI—he entered an elite group with his second century of the season. No Indian player had scored two hundreds for CSK in any IPL season before him. Shane Watson was the first to do it for CSK back in 2018; Murali Vijay managed two a few years earlier.

Overall, Samson is now the ninth player to score multiple centuries in a single IPL season. 

Here’s the full list of players who’ve achieved that feat:

- Virat Kohli (RCB), 2016 – 4 centuries
- Jos Buttler (RR), 2022 – 4 centuries
- Shubman Gill (GT), 2023 – 3 centuries
- Chris Gayle (RCB), 2011
- Hashim Amla (KXIP/PBKS), 2017
- Shane Watson (CSK), 2018
- Shikhar Dhawan (DC), 2020
- KL Rahul (LSG), 2022
- Virat Kohli (RCB), 2023
- Sanju Samson (CSK), 2026

Samson’s performance puts him right alongside some of the biggest names in cricket. And for CSK, he’s making history game after game.

Also read| How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

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