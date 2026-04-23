IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s century, spinners' magic help Chennai Super Kings hammer Mumbai Indians by 103 runs

Sanju Samson smashed a brilliant century as Chennai Super Kings outplayed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs. Chennai’s spinners then dominated with the ball to seal a commanding victory in the IPL clash.

At Wankhede Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings absolutely dominated the Mumbai Indians, thrashing their old rivals by 103 runs. The story of the night? Sanju Samson was on another level. His fifth IPL hundred was a showstopper, and after his fireworks, CSK’s spinners turned the screws and never let MI breathe.

Samson’s knock was pure class. MI’s captain Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first, thinking he could control the game, but that plan fell apart fast. Samson just kept rolling, smashing 101 off 54 balls with ten fours and six massive sixes. And get this—no CSK player had ever scored a century against MI in the IPL before. Samson didn’t do it alone, with handy support from Ruturaj Gaikwad (22) and Dewald Brevis (21), CSK finished at an imposing 207/6. Jasprit Bumrah bowled with his usual discipline (1/31), but even he couldn’t put the brakes on Samson, who found boundaries at will, especially in the back half of the innings.

Then came the chase, and MI’s batters just never got going. Akeal Hosein ripped through them—4 wickets for just 17 runs, including a maiden. Noor Ahmad, the young spinner from Afghanistan, kept the pressure tight in the middle overs, picking up two wickets for 24. Even Mumbai’s seasoned hitters felt the squeeze.

Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (36) tried to steady things, but as the required rate soared, mistakes crept in. MI crumbled to 104 all out in 19 overs, and CSK walked away with their biggest win over Mumbai by runs—an emphatic statement in a rivalry that’s seen it all.

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