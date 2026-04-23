India reacts to 'hellhole' remark shared by Trump: 'Uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste'
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson’s century, spinners' magic help Chennai Super Kings hammer Mumbai Indians by 103 runs
IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts history, achieves huge milestone against Mumbai Indians
India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Iran: 'All nationals should leave country'
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed
Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped
Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz
'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha
Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'
Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'
CRICKET
Sanju Samson smashed a brilliant century as Chennai Super Kings outplayed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs. Chennai’s spinners then dominated with the ball to seal a commanding victory in the IPL clash.
At Wankhede Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings absolutely dominated the Mumbai Indians, thrashing their old rivals by 103 runs. The story of the night? Sanju Samson was on another level. His fifth IPL hundred was a showstopper, and after his fireworks, CSK’s spinners turned the screws and never let MI breathe.
Samson’s knock was pure class. MI’s captain Hardik Pandya chose to bowl first, thinking he could control the game, but that plan fell apart fast. Samson just kept rolling, smashing 101 off 54 balls with ten fours and six massive sixes. And get this—no CSK player had ever scored a century against MI in the IPL before. Samson didn’t do it alone, with handy support from Ruturaj Gaikwad (22) and Dewald Brevis (21), CSK finished at an imposing 207/6. Jasprit Bumrah bowled with his usual discipline (1/31), but even he couldn’t put the brakes on Samson, who found boundaries at will, especially in the back half of the innings.
Akeal Hosein Noor Ahmad— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2026
#CSK’s spin twins breaking the game in style
Updates https://t.co/gGt34dqUoq#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #MIvCSK | @AHosein21 | @noor_ahmad_15 | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/HkDLnt759X
Then came the chase, and MI’s batters just never got going. Akeal Hosein ripped through them—4 wickets for just 17 runs, including a maiden. Noor Ahmad, the young spinner from Afghanistan, kept the pressure tight in the middle overs, picking up two wickets for 24. Even Mumbai’s seasoned hitters felt the squeeze.
Tilak Varma (37) and Suryakumar Yadav (36) tried to steady things, but as the required rate soared, mistakes crept in. MI crumbled to 104 all out in 19 overs, and CSK walked away with their biggest win over Mumbai by runs—an emphatic statement in a rivalry that’s seen it all.
Also read| IPL 2026: Sanju Samson scripts history, achieves huge milestone against Mumbai Indians