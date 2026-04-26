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IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Sai Sudharsan produced a stunning knock of 87 off just 46 balls to power the Gujarat Titans to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. Sudharsan’s composed yet aggressive innings ensured GT chased down the target with ease.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 07:18 PM IST

IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
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Sai Sudharsan played one of those innings that’s just hard to ignore—87 runs from only 46 balls, mixing elegance and brute force, and he pretty much carried Gujarat Titans past Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chasing 159, Gujarat didn’t just win; they made it look easy, wrapping things up with 20 balls still in the bank. That’s not something you see often at Chepauk, especially against CSK. This win lifts Gujarat up the IPL 2026 points table, while CSK fans were left scratching their heads, wondering what went wrong.

Sudharsan came in looking exactly like a guy in unstoppable form—he’d scored a hundred in the last match and he kept that hot streak burning. CSK’s bowlers tried everything, but he broke them down with classic shots and merciless aggression. He smashed 4 boundaries and launched 7 sixes, finishing with a strike rate close to 190. That’s just ruthless. Jos Buttler backed him up, adding 39 from 30 balls. Together, they built a partnership that knocked the wind out of CSK. Sudharsan fell 13 runs short of another century—caught by Brevis off Hosein in the 17th—but frankly, by then the game was already out of Chennai’s hands.

Earlier, Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill decided to bowl first—and that worked out perfectly. Their quicks, led by Rabada, came at CSK hard. Rabada was relentless, picking up 3 wickets for just 25 runs in his four overs. Chennai really struggled to get any momentum going. Ruturaj Gaikwad tried to steady things with a gritty 74 off 60 balls, but he got no help at the other end. Samson and Brevis went cheaply, and only a quickfire 18 from Jamie Overton helped CSK crawl to 158/7.

Once the chase started, Sudharsan and Gill (who made 33) settled things early. Even when Gill was sent back from a sharp stumping, Gujarat never looked shaky. With Sudharsan firing and plenty more batting to come, that target of 159 started to look more like 120. The Titans made it look routine, and CSK found themselves chasing shadows on a rare rough night at home.

Also read| CSK vs GT: Sanju Samson goes past Suresh Raina, emulates AB de Villiers with historic IPL feat

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IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan’s 46-ball 87 powers Gujarat Titans to 8-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings
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