IPL 2026, RR vs DC: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, pitch report, Jaipur weather update and more

Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 at Jaipur. Check predicted playing XI, head-to-head record, pitch report, and Jaipur weather update ahead of the RR vs DC clash.

The Rajasthan Royals are flying high as they get ready to host the Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday night. That stunning win against Punjab Kings pushed the Royals briefly into third place, leaving them with 12 points from nine games and a ton of momentum.

Delhi’s in a totally different mood. They’re coming in after winning just three out of eight, stuck with a nasty negative net run rate and, let’s be honest, still haunted by their total collapse to 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru—not exactly the kind of memory you shake off in a hurry.

That night, Delhi were 8 for 6 within three overs. Seriously, that stat says all you need about how rough things are right now.

Form—especially in T20—is weird. It vanishes at a moment’s notice, but Rajasthan have it stacked up right now after their gutsy win over the previously unbeaten Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. They showed real character, plenty of quality, and a load of firepower.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi keeps batting like he’s got something to prove—defying both his age and all expectations. And Rajasthan’s lineup feels balanced and deep, which is exactly what Delhi are missing at the moment.

If you take a look at Delhi, it feels like they’re fighting with themselves. One week, they couldn’t defend 264; the next, they were bundled out for 75. That’s not just unfortunate, that’s rock-bottom confidence. The contradictions are serious, and their weaknesses are on full display.

Also read| Arrogant gesture, vaping controversy: Why Riyan Parag remains divisive figure in cricket circles

Jaipur’s pitch usually favours the team chasing, and Rajasthan, with all their energy and stability, seem spot-on to use that to their advantage. Delhi, honestly, will need something pretty special to pull off a win.

Head-to-head

Both teams are tied overall with 15 wins apiece in 30 matches, but lately Rajasthan has the edge—they’ve taken three of the last five games.

Pitch Report

Despite the Sawai Mansingh Stadium's reputation for offering balanced playing conditions, IPL 2026 has proven otherwise. Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chased down a target of 229 in the season's first match at this venue, finishing with five wickets remaining and nine balls to spare. This indicates that batters are receiving ample reward for their shots.

Bowlers will find no room for error if a similar pitch is prepared again. Discipline and execution will be essential, as any wayward delivery is likely to be punished.

Weather Update

The match in Jaipur is expected to experience partly sunny weather, with humidity at 27% and a temperature around 31.6˚C. The chance of rain is just 1%.

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punia

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel (WK), KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mitchell Starc

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB fury as Virat Kohli argues with umpire over Rajat Patidar’s controversial dismissal vs GT