IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a dominant performance to defeat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash. After posting a mammoth 250, RCB’s bowlers sealed the win as CSK’s struggles continued in a one-sided encounter.

Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was pure fireworks. Royal Challengers Bengaluru laid waste to Chennai Super Kings, crushing them by 43 runs. RCB's batting just tore through the Chennai lineup. The middle order was untouchable, hammering their way to a staggering 250 for 3 — it was relentless. Chennai, on the other hand, just looked lost, stuck at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table.

The place erupted once Tim David got going. After a solid start by Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal, and a quick cameo from Virat Kohli that ended at 28, Padikkal was smooth as ever. He knocked up a sharp 50 off 29 balls, but the real chaos kicked in when David joined Rajat Patidar. David just swung for the fences — 70 off 25 balls, eight monster sixes, and a jaw-dropping 30-run blitz in the 19th over. Patidar played his part, too: 48 not out from just 19 balls. Together, they smashed 99 runs without breaking a sweat, and Chennai’s bowlers absolutely had no answers. Nearly 100 runs poured in from just the last five overs.

Chasing 251... well, Chennai needed a miracle. Sarfaraz Khan gave it a shot with a fifty, but honestly, the rest of the lineup fizzled out. Gaikwad and Samson barely lasted, so the middle order was buried under pressure.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruthless up front. He took three wickets, giving away 41. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma spun a web during the middle overs, cutting off the flow of runs. Jamie Overton and Prashant Veer swung hard late on, but by then, the chase was doomed. Chennai folded for 207 in just under 20 overs.

RCB are riding high, two wins in a row now, and they’ve cracked the top four. The mix of international power and reliable Indian players finally looks right. Chennai? They're scrambling. Three losses from three games, issues at the top, leaking runs at the end — nothing seems to click. As week two approaches, RCB’s got their eyes on the trophy, while CSK has to do something drastic or their playoff hopes will vanish fast.

Also read| RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone