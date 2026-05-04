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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma turns nets mishap into heartwarming moment, gesture goes viral

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IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma turns nets mishap into heartwarming moment, gesture goes viral

Rohit Sharma accidentally hit a ground staff member during nets, but what followed won hearts instantly. The Mumbai Indians former skipper’s warm gesture turned an awkward moment into a viral, feel-good story ahead of a crucial IPL 2026 clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2026, 05:16 PM IST

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma turns nets mishap into heartwarming moment, gesture goes viral
Courtesy: PTI
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Rohit Sharma has been pushing himself to get back on the field for the Mumbai Indians, especially with the team’s playoff dreams barely alive. On Sunday, he was grinding away in the nets after missing games due to injury. In the middle of all this, a mishap happened—Rohit’s shot accidentally struck a ground staffer, Siban Biswas, right on the knee.

Most people would just brush off such an accident, especially after being told to keep batting, but Rohit isn’t most people. He stopped everything and rushed over to help. Biswas later recounted the whole moment to Mid-Day. He said they’d moved the off-side net away as Rohit requested, and while Biswas was busy tying up some ropes, not really watching out, the ball caught him full on the leg. Rohit came over immediately, worried, but Biswas tried to wave him off, saying he should just keep practicing. Rohit didn’t take the hint—he cared. He brought Biswas an ice pack, made sure he had medicine and spray, sent someone else to check up on him. It was more than just concern; it was genuine responsibility.

Even as he nursed a painful knee, Biswas wasn’t just upset. Actually, he seemed pretty thrilled to get a handshake from Rohit, who apologized for the whole thing. There’s a human side to moments like this—a famous cricketer showing real empathy. Biswas summed it up best: “It was mixed feelings... though my knee was in pain, it also feels good because I got a handshake with Rohit sir.” Sometimes, the smallest gestures stick with you.

Also read| 'We fight till the end': Mumbai Indians drop big hint on Rohit Sharma’s return ahead of LSG game

On the field, though, things aren’t nearly as warm. The Mumbai Indians—a team loaded with talent and five IPL trophies to their name—have been struggling. This isn’t a sudden slump; it’s a pattern. They finished last in 2024, missed out in Qualifier 2 in 2025, and now, they find themselves limping through another tough season.

People love to point fingers at the captain when things go south. But Simon Doull, the former New Zealand cricketer, thinks there’s more to it. He’s adamant: leadership at the very top, not just the players, should own up to what’s happened. “Ownership and management have to take responsibility for what has happened over three years. One year can be a blip, but this has been the side that has won five titles in the 19 years of the tournament. They have won a quarter,” he said.

It’s tough for fans who have grown used to winning. The franchise isn’t just fighting for another shot at the playoffs—they’re fighting to restore a sense of pride and direction, both on and off the field. If anything’s clear, it’s that Mumbai need more than a hero in the middle. They need everyone, from the dressing room to the boardroom, to step up and find their way back.

Also read| IPL 2026: Big setback for CSK! MS Dhoni unavailable for Delhi clash amid injury worry

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