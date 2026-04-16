IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's return uncertain? MI skipper Hardik Pandya gives worrying injury update

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya shared a worrying update on Rohit Sharma’s injury, casting doubt over the star opener’s immediate return. With MI preparing for crucial matches, the team management remains cautious about Rohit’s fitness and recovery timeline.

The Mumbai Indians just hit a rough patch before their IPL 2026 match against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings. Rohit Sharma, their former captain and one of their biggest assets, won’t play—he’s out with an injury. Things got even trickier when Hardik Pandya, leading MI, shared at the toss that Rohit won’t be back for a few more games either. Mumbai’s already struggling this season, stuck at ninth place, and now injuries are piling up. Mitchell Santner’s also sidelined, leaving them even more stretched.

Hardik Pandya didn’t sugarcoat the situation. He said the team’s had one injury scare after another—first Rohit, now Santner, who is unwell, so they’ve had to shuffle their line-up again.

"We would have loved to bowl first as well, but yeah, good toss to lose. (But time to make a move?) Yes, time to play some good cricket, time to get that W win. So, yes, I think we played decent cricket. It's just that in a couple of overs, we have not been able to capitalize and we have been, kind of losing those big moments. And we're just gonna speak about that and just make sure that in this game, we come out there and make sure that those little battles, we keep winning it. Yes, I think last game, we went for four 20+ overs. I think any point of time in T20 cricket, that's not acceptable. So, as a group, we are aware, as a group, we are aware that what it requires us to kind of contain that, those overs and not let them slide away and have them big overs," said Hardik Pandya at the toss.

"And yeah, we have spoken about it. We have kind of planned about it. Let's see how it goes today. (What's the injury news because you've been plagued by some injuries?) Yeah, Rohit is out from the last game. He's gonna take a couple of games for him to see how exactly where he is. And Mitchell is unwell as well. So Mitchell Santner also is not available. So, yeah, we got a couple of changes. Quinny comes back and we have a debutant, Mayank Rawat," he added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl. No surprises—PBKS kept the same team as before. They’re riding a high at the top of the table, unbeaten so far. The only points they didn’t grab were from a match against KKR that got rained out. You can sense they’re hungry to rack up another win.

With Rohit out, Quinton de Kock steps up to open for Mumbai, and Mayank Rawat gets his first crack in the MI jersey. Not an easy night for Mumbai, but you never know in T20 cricket.

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