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IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant retires hurt after Josh Hazlewood short ball blow; LSG face major injury scare vs RCB

Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt after being struck by a sharp short ball from Josh Hazlewood during the IPL 2026 clash between RCB and LSG. The LSG skipper looked in visible pain after the blow, leaving his team sweating over a potential injury scare in the high-stakes encounter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 08:50 PM IST

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant retires hurt after Josh Hazlewood short ball blow; LSG face major injury scare vs RCB
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Rishabh Pant’s injury shook up the Lucknow Super Giants just when things were already tense during their innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their start was slow, and then, out of nowhere, Pant had to walk off after a nasty blow on his left elbow from a Josh Hazlewood delivery at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

It happened in the fifth over. Hazlewood, making his return to the RCB lineup, fired in a hard-length ball with real pace. Pant saw it late. He tried to pull but got cramped up, and the ball smacked straight into his left arm, just above the elbow, before dropping near the stumps. At first, it just looked painful, but it quickly turned into serious concern. The game stopped, the LSG physio sprinted out, and Pant was clearly struggling to move his arm. After a quick check and a blast of spray, he decided he couldn’t go on right away and left the field, physio at his side.

For LSG, it was a bad moment. Pant isn’t just the skipper; he’s also their wicketkeeper and a match-winner. If he’s not fit, it hits them everywhere—batting, leadership, and keeping. An elbow injury is a nightmare for anyone behind the stumps and with a bat in hand, messing up grip, shot-making, collecting the ball, and throws.

This didn’t feel like your average bruise. Cricketers get hit all the time, sure, but it was obvious from Pant’s reaction that this was different. He didn’t shrug it off, needed treatment right away, and took his time before deciding to walk out. That usually means it’s more than just a sting—things like swelling, restricted movement, or a nerve-jarring hit, all makes it hard to grip or swing.

There’s more to it with Pant, too. He has a reputation for playing through pain, and he’s toughed out plenty of knocks in his career. So, when he chooses to walk off, you can tell it’s bad. Guys built like him only step aside when something’s really messing with their game.

Right now, LSG hasn’t released any official news about the injury—the big question is still hanging. Until they do, it’s impossible to say how bad it is or if scans are coming. What’s certain: Pant took a tough blow to his left elbow, got treated on the ground, and walked off—leaving LSG with a massive question mark hanging over the rest of their night and maybe the next few games, too, depending on how quickly he recovers.

Also read| Explained: Why Virat Kohli is missing from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playing XI vs Lucknow Super Giants

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