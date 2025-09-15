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IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants in Super Over thriller

Rinku Singh delivered a match-winning performance as Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the Indian Premier League. Rinku held his nerve under pressure to seal a dramatic victory in one of the most thrilling finishes of the season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 12:01 AM IST

IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants in Super Over thriller
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You want drama? The IPL 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium had it by the bucketload. This wasn’t just another close finish—it was chaos, heartbreak, and brilliance, distilled into one unforgettable night. The teams finished tied at 155, Rinku Singh stole the show again, and Kolkata outlasted Lucknow in a nerve-wracking Super Over.

So, how did we get here? Well, Rishabh Pant won the toss for LSG and threw KKR in to bat—and it looked like a masterstroke right away. Mohsin Khan tore through Kolkata’s top order like he had something to prove. Tim Seifert was gone for a duck, then Ajinkya Rahane, then Cameron Green—blink, and KKR were 73 for 6 before fans even settled in.

At that point, even 120 would’ve felt like a stretch for the Knight Riders. But Rinku Singh had other ideas. He walked in under all that pressure, took his time, and got to 43 off 40 balls while KKR limped to 112 for 7 after 18 overs. Then something snapped. Rinku took 17 off Shami in the 19th, then went completely berserk in the last over—four consecutive sixes against Digvesh Singh Rathi, 26 runs off those six balls, and suddenly, he was unbeaten on 83 off 51 balls. Kolkata stood at a healthy 155 for 7 because one man just refused to give in.

Lucknow’s chase was every bit as topsy-turvy. Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant did steady things for a while with a 57-run partnership, but Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy made sure it never felt comfortable. Heading into the last over, LSG still needed 17. That’s when the real madness started—Kartik Tyagi bowled two no-balls in a row to Himmat Singh, nerves shredded everywhere. Himmat was out soon after, but with 7 needed off the last ball…Shami just swung for the fences and sent the ball sailing over long-off. Tie game.

Now, you’d expect Lucknow to have the wind in their sails. But Sunil Narine had ice in his veins during the Super Over, dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram in three balls. KKR only needed two to win the shootout. Rinku—who else?—walked up, smacked the first delivery for four, and that was that. Game over. Kolkata triumphs—with heart rates still through the roof and a new chapter for the history books.

Also read| Chaos at Ekana! Angkrish Raghuvanshi hurls helmet as controversial 'obstructing the field' call stuns KKR

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IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants in Super Over thriller
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