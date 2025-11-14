FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026 Retentions Live Streaming: What time will they be announced? Where to watch online and on TV?

The IPL 2025 player retentions will be announced live, with fans eagerly awaiting which stars franchises choose to retain or release. The event will be streamed online and broadcast on TV, with the official announcement time confirmed for viewers across all platforms. Here’s how to watch it live.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 08:05 PM IST

IPL 2026 Retentions Live Streaming: What time will they be announced? Where to watch online and on TV?
Excitement is building among fans as the IPL 2026 mini auction approaches. Prior to the auction, each team will disclose their retention lists. With the deadline looming just a day away, time is of the essence. Fans can expect to see these retentions posted on the teams' social media platforms, and they can also catch the action live on television and online.

Live Streaming Details

The IPL 2026 player retention will be available for free on the JioHotstar app. Additionally, it will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Scheduled for Saturday, November 15, the live coverage will kick off at 5 PM.

These retention announcements will provide fans with crucial insights into the financial strategies of each team as they prepare for the upcoming mini auctions, the date of which has yet to be disclosed.

Currently, the BCCI has not confirmed the official date for the IPL 2026 auction. However, according to PTI, it is expected to take place on December 15 or 16 in Abu Dhabi. If this information holds true, it will mark the third occasion that an IPL auction is conducted outside of India.

As previously noted, there have been some notable player trades leading up to the IPL 2026 auction. Starting with the confirmed transactions, all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Mumbai Indians (MI) for his current fee of Rs 2 crore. West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford has moved from Gujarat Titans (GT) to MI for his existing price of Rs 2.6 crore. Although not officially confirmed, multiple reports suggest that Rajasthan Royals (RR) have traded wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. MI has also traded Arjun Tendulkar to LSG for Rs 30 lakh. Furthermore, Mohammad Shami is set to transfer from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to LSG in a cash deal worth Rs 10 crore.

Also read| IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know

