IPL 2026 Retention Rules: How many players can franchises keep or release before auction? All you need to know

The IPL 2026 retention rules outline exactly how many players each franchise can retain or release ahead of the mega auction. Teams must carefully balance their core, purse value, and long-term strategy as they decide which stars stay and which players are sent back into the auction pool.

The Indian Premier League is once again making headlines after a prolonged focus on international cricket, which included a Test series in England and the Indo-Pak rivalry at the Asia Cup, alongside the much-anticipated return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the white-ball tour of Australia.

As is customary with Indian cricket each year, the IPL captured the spotlight during the summer months and continued to be a major topic of conversation for several weeks following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic first title win on June 3, 2025.

Previously, discussions revolved around player and team performances, table standings, and the race to the playoffs. However, the focus has now transitioned to player retentions and trades.

With the IPL player auction approaching—just a month away—the event is expected to take place outside India for the third consecutive year. Prior to the auction, the ten franchises must submit their lists of retained players for the upcoming season, with the deadline set to expire later this week.

What is the deadline for franchises to announce their retained players for IPL 2026?

The IPL Governing Council has established the deadline for franchises to reveal their retained players for the 2026 Indian Premier League as 5 PM IST on November 15.

When are franchises expected to announce their retention lists?

While franchises can disclose their retention lists at any time before the deadline, they typically wait until the deadline day to make their announcements, and this month is unlikely to be an exception.

How many players can a franchise retain before the IPL 2026 auction?

In contrast to mega auctions, where franchises can only retain a limited number of core players as teams undergo a sort of reset, mini auctions do not impose such restrictions.

This means that franchises are allowed to keep as many players from their current roster as they wish, provided they comply with the league's regulations and maintain a squad size ranging from 18 to 25 players, along with a salary cap that does not exceed Rs 120 crore.

Will teams have the opportunity to execute player trades after they have announced their retained players?

Yes, franchises are permitted to engage in player trades even after the retention deadline has passed. The trading window officially opens one month following the end of a season and remains available until a week prior to the auction. After the auction, the trading window reopens and stays open for 30 days before the commencement of the next season.

However, players acquired during the auction cannot be traded immediately afterward, according to the regulations established by the GC.

