IPL 2026 retention list to be revealed on THIS date - Key player trades and auction twists ahead

IPL 2026 retention lists will be revealed on November 15 ahead of a mid-December mini-auction. Expect major player moves, surprise releases and late trade swaps as franchises reshape squads and purse strategy. Follow all confirmed retentions, trades and rumours here.

With JioStar's announcement that all ten franchises must submit their lists of retained and released players by November 15, the anticipation for IPL 2026 is intensifying. This news follows India's recent T20I series victory over Australia, further fueling the cricketing excitement. As the IPL 2026 mini-auction approaches in December, teams are already deep into their strategic planning. After last year's mega auction, which established squads for a three-year cycle, this year's retention process features slightly modified rules. Notably, there will be no limit on the number of players each team can retain, a change expected to provide franchises with more flexibility to keep their core line-ups intact.

Moreover, the IPL trading window has been bustling with negotiations among franchises. This three-phase trading window opens a week after the season ends, closes a week before the auction, reopens after the auction concludes, and finally shuts down 30 days before the new season kicks off.

A noticeable trend has emerged, with franchises focusing on retaining top Indian talent as the retention deadline approaches. Teams are increasingly recognizing the value of players with all-round skills or those who can serve as wicketkeeper-batters, leading to more careful decisions about releasing domestic players who are often crucial. The retention choices made this season could significantly impact the balance and success of the squads heading into 2026.

The buzz surrounding high-profile trade rumors is already circulating as the IPL off-season progresses. KL Rahul is once again expected to be on the move, becoming one of the most discussed players in the league. Reports indicate that Kolkata Knight Riders are eyeing the elegant right-hander to take on the role of captain-wicketkeeper-batter. Currently with Delhi Capitals, after being acquired for Rs 14 crore in last year's mega auction, Rahul had a stellar season, amassing 539 runs in 13 matches. Nevertheless, DC is reportedly open to offers, paving the way for what could be one of the most significant pre-auction shake-ups of the year.

Another significant topic of discussion is Sanju Samson, who has allegedly requested a release from the Rajasthan Royals. This potential move has sparked interest from various franchises, with Chennai Super Kings once again emerging as possible contenders. Previously linked with Delhi Capitals, CSK is believed to have rekindled talks with RR to explore a potential deal.

In the meantime, several high-profile players may be let go ahead of the auction. Among those who could be on the chopping block is Venkatesh Iyer, along with other major acquisitions from last year's bidding war, as teams aim to recalibrate their budgets in preparation for the 2026 season.

The IPL 2026 retention list, with a cut-off date of November 15, is anticipated to set the stage for what is expected to be one of the most captivating mini-auctions in recent memory. Once teams finalize their retained rosters, both fans and analysts will gain a clearer understanding of which marquee players will re-enter the auction pool and which franchises possess the financial clout to pursue them.

