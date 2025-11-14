IPL 2026 retention deadline: Will CSK risk losing Ravindra Jadeja? Are KKR and LSG ready for major overhauls?

With the IPL 2026 retention deadline approaching, major franchises face tough decisions. CSK must decide whether they can afford to part ways with Ravindra Jadeja, while teams like KKR and LSG are reportedly evaluating large-scale rebuilds to strengthen their squads ahead of a crucial season.

The clock is ticking down to the IPL 2026 retention deadline of November 15, and with the freedom of unlimited retentions in this mini-auction year, franchise strategies are focused purely on balancing their core with the precious Rs 120 crore purse. The most significant news is unfolding in Chennai, where the potential departure of a legend has created ripples throughout the league.

The Jadeja-Samson trade: A calculated risk for CSK

For the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the pivotal decision revolves around the future of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Having served as a 'Thalapathy' (Commander) and a fundamental part of the franchise's identity for more than ten years, rumors of a major trade with Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gaining momentum.

The rumoured deal sees Jadeja (and possibly Sam Curran) move to RR in exchange for captain and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. At 36, Jadeja is an ageing star on a massive contract, and securing the younger, long-term leadership potential of 31-year-old Samson would be a strategic pivot for CSK as they look beyond MS Dhoni. However, releasing an all-time legend and a three-dimensional player like Jadeja, who is irreplaceable in the field and provides crucial balance, is a massive risk. The final decision by the Super Kings management will define their next five-year blueprint.

KKR and LSG: The overhaul is loading

The mini-auction rules offer underperforming teams a lifeline, and two franchises are expected to execute a brutal efficiency drive: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR, after a disappointing finish, is tipped to release their biggest-ticket retention, Venkatesh Iyer, who was acquired for a massive Rs 23.75 crore last season but failed to deliver. Releasing Iyer would instantly free up significant funds to target a replacement overseas fast bowler or a top-order batter. With new Head Coach Abhishek Nayar at the helm, the team is signaling a massive squad reshuffle to correct last year’s costly mistakes.

Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have a history of high-cost retentions that didn't pay off, are likely to make drastic cuts. The names of high-priced Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi and injury-plagued pacer Mayank Yadav are being floated for potential release. For LSG, the goal is not just to replace underperformers but to recover significant purse space to rebuild a more robust and reliable bowling attack.

The purse is the ultimate driver

Ultimately, with the retention cap removed, the decisions are purely financial. Teams like KKR and LSG are willing to gamble on releasing a costly star and attempting to re-buy them cheaper at the auction, a move that is driven entirely by the need to maximize the Rs 120 crore purse. The November 15 deadline is set to be less about sentiment and more about ruthless financial strategy.

Also read| IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war