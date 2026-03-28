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'Don't mix politics with sport': Bangladesh govt withdraws IPL broadcast ban ahead of tournament opener

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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off tournament; Hyderabad lead 13-10 in rivalry, no opening ceremony

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the blockbuster opening match of the tournament. SRH hold a 13-10 head-to-head advantage over RCB. Interestingly, the season will begin without an opening ceremony as the focus remains firmly on cricket.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 04:07 PM IST

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off tournament; Hyderabad lead 13-10 in rivalry, no opening ceremony
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The opening match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). As the reigning champions, RCB will make their way back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for their first competitive game since the tragic stampede in Bengaluru last year.

The home team will be up against a revitalized Sunrisers squad, led by the returning Ishan Kishan, who steps in for the injured Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, RCB will also miss their Australian fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood.

The champions will look to the iconic Virat Kohli, who has been in exceptional form during the intra-squad matches. Rajat Patidar, who guided RCB to their first title in his debut season as captain, faces an even greater challenge in defending their crown this time around.

Sunrisers will rely on their dynamic top order, featuring Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Ishan Kishan also showcased his skills during the T20 World Cup. It will be fascinating to observe how both bowling lineups perform without their respective Australian stars.

RCB vs SRH head-to-head record

In their 26 encounters, RCB has secured 11 victories against SRH, while the Orange Army has won 13 times. Two matches between these teams ended without a result. Last year, both teams managed to win one match each when they clashed.

Virat Kohli stands out as the most seasoned player in the RCB lineup, having spent his entire IPL career with the franchise. He not only holds the record for the most runs in the tournament's history but also serves as the team's undisputed leader.

SRH is counting on an explosive performance from Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma picked the ideal moment to regain his form, scoring a half-century in the T20 World Cup final. Known for his incredible strike-rate, Abhishek is a force to be reckoned with when he finds his rhythm. SRH will be optimistic that the duo of Abhishek and Travis Head can maintain their impressive performances.

No opening ceremony

In contrast to past years, this season will forgo the traditional grand opening ceremony. Devajit Saikia, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced that the event has been called off to honor the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives during the RCB victory celebrations outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 of last year.

“Due to last year’s tragic incident on June 4, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025," Saikia was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," he added.

Also read| 'Laanat hai zindagi bhar': Yograj Singh targets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; sparks row with sexist remark on wives

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'Don't mix politics with sport': Bangladesh govt withdraws IPL broadcast ban ahead of tournament opener
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