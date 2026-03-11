IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches

The Indian Premier League 2026 season will begin with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru on March 28. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for the first 20 matches, setting the stage for another exciting IPL season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for the initial 20 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The season will kick off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. The tournament is set to commence on March 28 and will continue until May 31, with the full schedule being released in stages due to assembly elections occurring in various states.

A total of 10 venues will host the 20 matches, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

According to the statement, the first double-header of the season is scheduled for April 4, featuring Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians in the afternoon match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by Gujarat Titans competing against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the schedule for the first phase of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, to be played from March 28 to April 12, 2026. As three states are scheduled to undergo State Assembly elections during this period, the full schedule of the tournament will be announced once the poll dates are announced,” BCCI said in a statement.

“During this period, the tournament will feature four double-headers, with the afternoon matches beginning at 03:30 PM IST and the evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST. Following the opening encounter on Saturday, the Mumbai Indians will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday,” the statement further read.

Rajasthan Royals will commence their home campaign in Guwahati, where they will face Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. At the same time, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host their early home matches at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

“The matches scheduled in Bengaluru are subject to clearance from the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka. The committee will conduct a meeting and inspection of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 13, 2026, during which a full-scale mock demonstration of match-day arrangements will be carried out to assess the stadium’s preparedness for hosting IPL matches,” the statement concluded.

Throughout the season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have the opportunity to play five matches at their home ground in Bengaluru and two in Raipur. Punjab Kings will play four home matches in New Chandigarh and three in Dharamshala, while Rajasthan Royals will host three home matches in Guwahati and four in Jaipur.

IPL 2026 Full Schedule

March 28 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bengaluru - 7:30PM IST

March 29 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Mumbai - 7:30PM IST

March 30 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Guwahati - 7:30PM IST

March 31 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - Mullanpur - 7:30PM IST

April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals - Lucknow - 7:30PM IST

April 2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata - 7:30PM IST

April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - Chennai - 7:30PM IST

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Delhi - 3:30PM IST

April 4 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Ahmedabad - 7:30PM IST

April 5 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - Hyderabad - 3:30PM IST

April 5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings - Bengaluru - 7:30PM IST

April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - Kolkata - 7:30PM IST

April 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - Guwahati - 7:30PM IST

April 8 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - Delhi - 7:30PM IST

April 9 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - Kolkata - 7:30PM IST

April 10 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Guwahati - 7:30PM IST

April 11 - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mullanpur - 3:30PM IST

April 11 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Chennai - 7:30PM IST

April 12 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Lucknow - 3:30PM IST

April 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Mumbai - 7:30PM IST

