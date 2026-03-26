FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami, says, 'worshipping daughters filled my heart'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh, says Rs 12,645 crore allocated for healthcare

Who was Alireza Tansigiri? Why did Israel-US kill him? Who will replace IRGC Commander?

Viral video: When Rekha rushed to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won big

IPL 2026: Karnataka MLA accuses KSCA of black marketing, demands 5 tickets for each legislator citing their ‘VIP’ status

Research shows that Giving is an excellent way to achieve lasting happiness!

BCCI announces IPL 2026 second-phase schedule; Sunrisers Hyderabad to host Rajasthan Royals on April 13

'Next year will be someone else': Mumbai Indians urged not to repeat Rohit Sharma episode with Hardik Pandya amid SKY captaincy talk

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Medical college professor says 'I Love you' to female student in class, later gets beaten up; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction sit

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami, says, 'worshipping daughters filled my heart'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh, says Rs 12,645 crore allocated for healthcare

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World, know where India stands

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff

The IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad faces uncertainty as Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium battles readiness issues just days before the start of the Indian Premier League 2026, triggering concerns over venue preparedness.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Despite the IPL 2026 season being just around the corner, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium remains 'not ready' for the opening match on Saturday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The venue resembles a 'construction site' just days before the event, even though tickets sold out in mere minutes, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo. While the playing field is fully prepared, masons, carpenters, contractors, and suppliers are working tirelessly to finish the stadium, with sheets of plywood scattered near the entrance.

Following the tragic stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities on June 4 of last year, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium underwent extensive infrastructure upgrades. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) missed the March 15 completion deadline due to their decision to implement significant changes to the fan areas and exits.

No Opening Ceremony For IPL 2026

In memory of the 11 victims of the Bengaluru stampede tragedy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted to forgo the customary opening ceremony for the 2026 edition of this lucrative league.

The first match of IPL 2026 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There will be no celebrations prior to the match. However, the board and IPL Governing Council are organizing a grand closing ceremony for the final, which is expected to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“Due to last year’s tragic incident on June 4, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025," Saikia was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," he added.

In 2025, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, performed at the opening ceremony held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata before the match between KKR and RCB on March 22.

In previous IPL seasons, RCB played all seven of their home matches in Bengaluru, but in 2026, two of their matches will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Also read| BCCI announces IPL 2026 second-phase schedule; Sunrisers Hyderabad to host Rajasthan Royals on April 13

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction sit
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami, says, 'worshipping daughters filled my heart'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs kanya pujan on Durga Ashtami
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh, says Rs 12,645 crore allocated for healthcare
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Lions Eye Centre in Shalimar Bagh
Who was Alireza Tansigiri? Why did Israel-US kill him? Who will replace IRGC Commander?
Who was Alireza Tansigiri? Why did Israel kill him? Who will replace commander?
Viral video: When Rekha rushed to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won big
Viral video: When Rekha rushed to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World, know where India stands
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement