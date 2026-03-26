IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH opener in jeopardy? Bengaluru venue still 'construction site' days before kickoff

The IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad faces uncertainty as Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium battles readiness issues just days before the start of the Indian Premier League 2026, triggering concerns over venue preparedness.

Despite the IPL 2026 season being just around the corner, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium remains 'not ready' for the opening match on Saturday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The venue resembles a 'construction site' just days before the event, even though tickets sold out in mere minutes, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo. While the playing field is fully prepared, masons, carpenters, contractors, and suppliers are working tirelessly to finish the stadium, with sheets of plywood scattered near the entrance.

Following the tragic stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities on June 4 of last year, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium underwent extensive infrastructure upgrades. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) missed the March 15 completion deadline due to their decision to implement significant changes to the fan areas and exits.

No Opening Ceremony For IPL 2026

In memory of the 11 victims of the Bengaluru stampede tragedy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted to forgo the customary opening ceremony for the 2026 edition of this lucrative league.

The first match of IPL 2026 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There will be no celebrations prior to the match. However, the board and IPL Governing Council are organizing a grand closing ceremony for the final, which is expected to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“Due to last year’s tragic incident on June 4, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025," Saikia was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," he added.

In 2025, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, performed at the opening ceremony held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata before the match between KKR and RCB on March 22.

In previous IPL seasons, RCB played all seven of their home matches in Bengaluru, but in 2026, two of their matches will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

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