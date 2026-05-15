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IPL 2026: RCB reach Dharamshala for crucial PBKS encounter; can they seal top-two spot?

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IPL 2026: RCB reach Dharamshala for crucial PBKS encounter; can they seal top-two spot?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have arrived in Dharamshala for a crucial clash against Punjab Kings with top-two aspirations on the line. With a packed HPCA Stadium and heightened security arrangements in place, all eyes will be on RCB in this high-pressure encounter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

IPL 2026: RCB reach Dharamshala for crucial PBKS encounter; can they seal top-two spot?
Courtesy: X/@RCBTweets
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The energy of the IPL has finally made its way to the valleys under the Dhauladhar hills. Royal Challengers Bangalore arrived in Dharamshala for their 61st game, and Virat Kohli’s landing at Kangra Airport turned the place into a festival. Fans lined the route from the airport to the hotel, chanting “Kohli-Kohli”—the kind of welcome that sticks with you.

This match between RCB and Punjab Kings is more than just another fixture—it’s basically a do-or-die for both teams. The playoff race is tight this season, and neither side can afford a loss right now. One bad day and their campaign might as well be over.

Bangalore goes into Sunday’s showdown hoping to keep their streak alive, riding the momentum they’ve worked up over the last few matches. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are hoping that playing on their second home ground gives them the edge.

Also read| CSK playoff hopes hit hard as Jamie Overton ruled out, SA all-rounder Dian Forrester named replacement

Then there’s the pitch and weather—Dharamshala’s HPCA Stadium is stunning, but looks can be deceiving. Fast bowlers get extra swing and bounce because of the altitude. Once evening hits, temperatures drop, and dew settles in, which makes the toss super important. Everybody knows that whichever side wins the toss will probably look to chase.

Fans have snapped up every ticket, and the city’s packed with tourists, all ready for this mega clash. Security is everywhere. Police, CCTV, and major changes to traffic—local authorities aren’t taking any chances. They want the event to run smoothly, and honestly, getting in and out is a lot easier thanks to the new traffic arrangements.

The matchup itself? Should be close. Bengaluru faces the challenge of playing in the chilly mountain air and quick outfield, while Punjab gets a boost from their home crowd. For RCB, the form of Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar is going to matter a lot. Punjab’s bowlers are likely to make life uncomfortable for Bangalore’s batters with their pace in this environment.

It’s going to be more than just talent on display—both teams are under real pressure, and mental strength will decide who handles it better. This game could easily go either way.

Also read| Why did Ishan Kishan get Rs 1 crore from Bihar CM? Reason behind reward revealed

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