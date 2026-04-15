IPL 2026: RCB host LSG with strong record in Bengaluru; Virat Kohli–Mohammed Shami battle in focus

High-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Lucknow Super Giants in a key IPL 2026 clash, with the spotlight on the battle between Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. RCB hold a strong record against LSG in Bengaluru, winning four of their six meetings and will look to continue their dominance at home.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on a roll right now and they don’t look eager to slow down as they gear up to host Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026’s 23rd match. The action unfolds at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15, with the first ball set to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST and the toss at 7.

Rajat Patidar has been leading RCB with confidence, guiding the team to three wins from four games. That strong start has put Bengaluru in third place on the table. On the flip side, things haven’t clicked yet for Rishabh Pant’s LSG. They’ve managed only two wins, both of them coming on the road, and are stuck down in seventh.

The head-to-head between these sides leans in RCB’s favor. Out of their six IPL meetings, Bengaluru have claimed four victories, while Lucknow have taken two. RCB’s highest total against LSG is a towering 230, while LSG’s best is 227. It’s usually close, sometimes messy—LSG have folded for just 108 before—so expect another scrap.

RCB’s hot form has fans buzzing, and the hype around Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar just keeps growing. Kohli, especially, is batting at another level this season—his strike rate is over 200, and he’s made runs whenever it’s mattered. Jacob Duffy deserves a mention, too. The Kiwi pacer has grabbed six wickets in three games and was brilliant in the opening clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lucknow, for their part, need to turn things around. Aiden Markram’s been their main man with the bat, with 108 runs from four matches at over 150 strike rate. If LSG are going to challenge the champs, they’ll need more from him. Prince Yadav’s been a rare bright spot with the ball—six wickets from four matches, though his economy rate’s been a bit high. But he’s taken wickets when LSG have needed them.

There’s an intriguing battle within the game: Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami. They’ve faced off a dozen times before in the IPL. Kohli’s scored 107 runs off Shami at a healthy strike rate, but Shami’s got the better of him five times and kept things tight on the whole.

Now, the pitch at Chinnaswamy is famous for its batting-friendly nature—flat track, short boundaries, and plenty of fireworks with the bat. It’s usually a high-scoring affair here, though spinners do get their moments. The chasing side often comes out on top, and that trend looks set to continue.

Weather shouldn’t spoil the party either—AccuWeather says Bengaluru will be clear and comfortable Wednesday evening, around 28°C, with no rain and just a light breeze. So, get ready for another big night of IPL cricket.

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