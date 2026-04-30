IPL 2026: RCB fury as Virat Kohli argues with umpire over Rajat Patidar’s controversial dismissal vs GT

Tempers flared as Virat Kohli confronted the umpire following the controversial dismissal of Rajat Patidar. The catch by Jason Holder sparked debate and frustration in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp during the high-stakes IPL clash.

Six wickets tumbled in just 47 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru went from a strong 34 for no loss to a shaky 96 for 6. Jason Holder? He was everywhere in that chaos, playing a hand in four of those wickets—one with the ball and three with some sharp catches, including a real stunner at deep backward square leg. That catch, though, really set off the RCB dugout.

The drama unfolded on the fourth ball of the eighth over. Arshad Khan banged in a hard-length delivery—not really in the slot for a pull—but RCB skipper Rajat Patidar went for it anyway and ballooned it straight up. Holder came charging in from deep square leg. Kagiso Rabada was there too, but Holder avoided the collision and, sliding in low, somehow held on.

TV umpire Abhijit Bhattacharya took a long look and gave it out, but Patidar wasn’t buying it. He lingered by the boundary, clearly convinced the ball had scraped the ground as Holder slid in. Virat Kohli was livid. He stormed over to reserve umpire Parashar Joshi, gesturing with real fire. Head coach Andy Flower joined the heated debate, and that back-and-forth lasted long after Patidar reluctantly headed to the dugout.

Virat Kohli and Andy Flower were furious with the umpire over Rajat Patidar’s catch, as the ball clearly touched the ground a poor decision. Krunal looked like he was about to hit the umpire look at his reaction



pic.twitter.com/9fnCOEDYBk — ValenceCricket (@CricketValence) April 30, 2026

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Eoin Morgan, on commentary, saw it differently: “Holder is in full control in my eyes.” Patidar left for 19 off 15 balls.

That was just the start for Holder. The very next over, he got the ball himself and sent Jitesh Sharma packing for just one, caught behind. At 80 for 4, RCB were in deep trouble. Next over, Tim David tried to take on Rashid Khan but only managed to pick out Holder at mid-wicket for 9 off 6. Things only got worse: in the following over, Krunal Pandya lofted Arshad straight to Holder—again at mid-wicket—and trudged off for 4. Suddenly, RCB were 96 for 6 in only the 11th over.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first, putting the pressure right on the defending champs.

Kohli came out swinging, smashing Rabada for five boundaries in a single over. But Rabada got his revenge straight away, taking out Kohli with a well-directed short ball. RCB had already lost their first wicket an over before with Jacob Bethell nicking off to Rashid Khan.

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