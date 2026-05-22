IPL 2026: RCB eye top-two spot against SRH; Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins showdown in focus

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash with a top-two finish still up for grabs. RCB hold the edge after winning three of the last five meetings, while the Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins battle adds extra intrigue.

With playoff spots locked in, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad are now chasing a top-two finish on the IPL 2026 points table. When they meet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 22, there’s a lot riding on the match—especially for teams this consistent all season.

RCB can seal a top-two spot if they win, jumping to 20 points. SRH aren’t out of the race either; a victory here keeps them in the hunt for that all-important top-two finish, which gives teams two cracks at making the final. Getting there is a huge advantage.

RCB have already made headlines as this season’s first playoff qualifiers. They just defeated Punjab Kings, repeating last year’s final result and building momentum. SRH punched their own ticket to the last four by outplaying Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk—a tough place to win.

These teams opened the season against each other, with RCB taking the points at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defending champs would love to sweep the series, but Pat Cummins and his team will be itching for revenge.

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Looking at the head-to-head, things have usually favored SRH. In their 27 meetings, Hyderabad have come out on top 14 times, while Bengaluru have won 12. But recently, RCB have taken three of their last five, so the gap’s closing.

A big reason for RCB’s charge? The usual suspects. Virat Kohli has anchored their batting, chalking up 542 runs in 13 games with a scorching strike rate of 164.74. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, somehow still improving, leads all bowlers in wickets this year—24 in 13 games—while keeping his economy under eight.

For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has done the heavy lifting in the middle order, posting 555 runs in 13 matches. Eshan Malinga’s been just as important with the ball; the Sri Lankan pacer’s snagged 17 wickets, giving Hyderabad a real weapon up front.

There’s also some individual drama building. Pat Cummins, SRH’s captain, hasn’t managed to dismiss Kohli in their IPL duels. Kohli’s taken 48 runs off Cummins in 32 balls at a strike rate of 150, making this on-field rivalry one to watch.

And when it comes to matchups, Ishan Kishan’s record against Bhuvneshwar Kumar stands out. Kishan has hammered 77 runs off just 43 balls against the RCB veteran, striking at nearly 180. Bhuvneshwar has only managed to get him out once.

So this game isn’t just about points. It’s about momentum, redemption, and a few personal battles that could decide who gets their shot—maybe even two shots—at IPL glory.

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