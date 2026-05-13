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IPL 2026: RCB eye playoff berth, KKR hunt fifth straight win in do-or-die Raipur showdown

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to strengthen their playoff chances when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-pressure IPL clash. While RCB remain unbeaten in their last two meetings against KKR, the Knights must win to keep their campaign alive and chase a fifth consecutive victory.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 13, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

IPL 2026: RCB eye playoff berth, KKR hunt fifth straight win in do-or-die Raipur showdown
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The playoff chase is heating up, and this clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur has everything riding on it. Defending champs RCB head to Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday, May 13, ready to welcome KKR and keep their postseason hopes alive.

Last time out, RCB snatched victory from Mumbai Indians on the final ball, snapping a two-game losing skid and grabbing two crucial points. One more win bumps them to 16 points—putting them within striking distance of the playoffs.

KKR, meanwhile, are on fire. Four wins in a row set the stage for another big performance. If they grab a fifth consecutive win, they could climb as high as 17 points with four matches left. But if they lose, it’s game over—so this is do-or-die for the Knights.

Check the head-to-head record: RCB and KKR have played each other 36 times, with Kolkata winning 20 of those. Bengaluru took 15, and one ended without a result. RCB actually won the last showdown, so they’ll look to keep the momentum going.

Virat Kohli is still the heartbeat of RCB, even after two quiet games. He’s racked up 379 runs in 11 matches this season—Padikkal and Patidar both crossed the 320-run mark as well. On the bowling side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the way with 21 wickets in 11 games. Krunal Pandya and Josh Hazelwood have backed him up with 10 wickets apiece.

For KKR, Angkrish Raghuvanshi holds the batting crown with 269 runs. Kartik Tyagi’s been the standout with the ball, picking up 13 wickets and giving Kolkata something to cheer about in an otherwise up-and-down campaign.

But here’s a wildcard—Kohli’s matchups against Sunil Narine haven’t gone his way. Narine’s dismissed him four times, and Kohli has only managed a strike rate of 105.42 across 129 balls, with Narine keeping a tidy economy of 6.32.

One more matchup to watch: Ajinkya Rahane versus Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The RCB pacer has found Rahane’s number seven times in IPL history. In 18 innings, Rahane scored just 104 runs off 117 deliveries, with Bhuvneshwar’s economy sitting at an impressive 5.33.

Also read| Mohammed Shami snubbed again? Ajit Agarkar set for big India calls ahead of Afghanistan Test

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