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IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase dow

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IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru began their IPL 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, chasing down a daunting 202-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in under 16 overs. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal led the charge with blistering knocks to seal a dominant six-wicket victory.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 11:14 PM IST

IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign in style, thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets at a buzzing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Defending their title, RCB looked dominant from the start, cruising to a huge 202-run chase in only 15.4 overs—sending a pretty strong warning to every other team.

Phil Salt’s early wicket gave Hyderabad some hope, but then Devdutt Padikkal stepped in and wiped out any nerves. Back in RCB colors, Padikkal seemed right at home. He tore into SRH’s attack, smashing his way to 50 in just 21 balls. When the Powerplay ended, RCB already had 76 runs on the board, and Padikkal’s aggressive approach meant Virat Kohli could take his time and find his rhythm. Padikkal finally went for 61 off 26, lighting up the ground with those sweet drives and monster sixes.

With Padikkal gone, Kohli took over. His timing and intensity just haven’t faded, and you could see why he was key to RCB’s title last year. Kohli anchored the innings, carved gaps through the field, and punished anything loose. He grabbed his fifty in 33 balls and finished unbeaten on 69 off 39. Rajat Patidar chipped in with a quick-fire knock to keep the run rate up, even after SRH’s David Payne struck twice near the end.

Before all this, SRH actually looked like they’d push closer to 220. Ishan Kishan, captaining tonight with Cummins out, blazed his way to 80 off 38, and Aniket Verma added 43 at the death. But RCB’s bowlers stuck to their plans. Jacob Duffy, making his IPL debut, picked up 3/22, including Kishan’s wicket, which swung momentum back to Bengaluru.

This win lifts RCB to the top of the table. Next up: the showdown with Chennai Super Kings, and it’s clear Bengaluru are ready to bring the heat.

Also read| IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal triggers DRS drama; SRH star left fuming at umpire's call

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IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase down 202 inside 16 overs
IPL 2026: RCB begin campaign in style as Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal chase dow
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For happiness, fix your mental scripts
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