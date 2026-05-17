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IPL 2026: RCB become first team to qualify for playoffs as Punjab Kings suffer sixth straight defeat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to secure qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs after a crucial win over Punjab Kings. The defeat proved costly for PBKS, who slumped to a sixth straight loss and suffered a major blow to their own playoff aspirations.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

IPL 2026: RCB become first team to qualify for playoffs as Punjab Kings suffer sixth straight defeat
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed their spot as the first team into the IPL 2026 playoffs after a solid 23-run win over the Punjab Kings on May 17 in Dharamshala. The defending champs made it eight wins this season, really laying down their marker.

RCB posted a daunting 222/4 after being put in to bat. Things started a bit shaky with Jacob Bethell falling early to Harpreet Brar, but then Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli took control. Their 76-run stand off just 42 balls got RCB on the front foot. Padikkal looked sharp for his 45 before Brar struck again, but Venkatesh Iyer kept the scoreboard ticking alongside Kohli. 

Kohli notched up his ninth 500-run IPL season, hitting a measured 58 before Yuzvendra Chahal got him. Venkatesh kept finding the rope, reaching his first half-century for RCB in just 29 balls. Some late fireworks from him and Tim David pushed RCB well past 220. Brar was the pick of the Punjab attack again, finishing with 2/35.

Chasing a massive 223, Punjab had a nightmare start, losing three wickets for just 19 runs. Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and skipper Shreyas Iyer were all back in the dugout almost straight away, with Rasikh Salam making early inroads. Cooper Connolly and Suryansh Shedge managed a bit of a recovery, adding 43, but Punjab’s hopes never really took off. Marcus Stoinis tried to revive things with two partnerships, but it was Shashank Singh who nearly turned the game on its head. Known more for some missed chances this season, Shashank exploded with a blistering 56 off 27 balls. Even with that onslaught, RCB’s bowlers held their nerve.

Rasikh finished with 3 for 36 and was the best on show. Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with two wickets, with Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, and Suyash Sharma among the wickets too. For Punjab, the defeat all but ends their playoff dream after six straight losses, while RCB march on, looking every bit the team to beat.

Also read| Virat Kohli creates history vs PBKS, becomes first-ever batter in IPL to achieve massive feat

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