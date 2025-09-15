IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma shine as RCB conquer Wankhede; Mumbai Indians fall short by 18 runs

Brilliant performances from Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt and Suyash Sharma powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a memorable 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2026. RCB delivered a strong all-round display to defend a big total and hand MI a tough defeat at home.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru showed real intent at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, pulling off a gritty 18-run win over Mumbai Indians. They piled on a massive 240 runs, leaned on sharp spin bowling, and overcame a late surge from Mumbai’s middle order—the away fans made themselves heard as RCB left the Mumbai crowd stunned.

Salt and Kohli Get RCB Off to a Flyer

Sent in to bat, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli wasted no time—Salt especially. He tore into the Mumbai pace bowlers, hammering 78 off just 36 balls, including six massive sixes. Kohli kept things ticking, turning the strike and then finding his touch for a steady fifty. Their 120-run opening partnership set up the innings perfectly. Kohli (out for 50) handed off the momentum, and the RCB captain kept the tempo just as high.

Patidar Leads from the Front

Rajat Patidar walked in with the score at 120 for 1 and wasted no time getting aggressive. He took the Mumbai spinners apart—at one point, sending three sixes in a row off Mayank Markande. Patidar’s rapid 53 from only 20 balls all but shut the door on Mumbai, pushing the total out of reach.

Tim David chipped in at the end, blasting an unbeaten 34, and RCB closed on 240 for 4. Mumbai’s bowlers just didn’t have any answers—Jasprit Bumrah included, who struggled to stem the run flow on a pitch that offered little help.

Suyash Sharma Swings the Game

Mumbai’s chase got off to a bad start when Rohit Sharma hobbled off with a hamstring issue. Even so, Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma went after the target aggressively. Then Suyash Sharma came on, and everything changed for RCB.

The young leggie picked up both Rickelton and Varma in the same over, snatching the momentum back for the visitors. Sharma found bounce and turn just when it mattered, finishing with 2 for 47 and breaking Mumbai’s middle order.

Sherfane Rutherford fought to the end, his unbeaten 71 keeping a faint hope alive for Mumbai until the last over. But chasing 241 was always going to be a stretch—they ended on 222 for 5. It’s a huge win for RCB, who tighten their grip near the top of the table, while Mumbai slide to their third straight defeat.

Also read| IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma backs Virat Kohli at Wankhede, shares warm moment with RCB owner Ananya Birla