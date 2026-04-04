IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals hold nerve to beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs, Ravi Bishnoi leads RR with 4 wickets

Rajasthan Royals edged Gujarat Titans by six runs in a thrilling IPL clash as Ravi Bishnoi starred with a brilliant four-wicket haul. Despite a strong fight in the chase, GT fell just short of the target, with RR bowlers holding their nerve in the final overs to seal a dramatic victory.

The Rajasthan Royals pulled off a tense six-run win over the Gujarat Titans at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium, capping off a match loaded with big hits, fired-up bowling, and nerves of steel. Sure, the batters lit up the night, but it was Ravi Bishnoi’s leg-spin that stole the spotlight. With four wickets, he ripped through the Titans’ middle order and changed the game in one memorable spell.

Jurel and Jaiswal Fire Royals to 210

Put in to bat first, the Royals didn’t waste time. Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi exploded out of the gate, slamming 69 runs inside the first six overs. Jaiswal played with real authority, threading gaps with ease on his way to a sharp 55 from 36 balls.

Then came Dhruv Jurel, who just took over. He hammered 75 off 42 balls, mixing timing and power, and finished with five fours and five monster sixes. Thanks to him, Rajasthan powered past 200, even as Kagiso Rabada tried to keep things in check with two wickets. Ashok Sharma also made a statement, cranking up the fastest ball of the tournament at 154.2 kmph, but the Titans’ bowlers mostly had no answers.

Bishnoi Turns the Game

Gujarat didn’t back down from the huge chase. With Shubman Gill out, Sai Sudharsan stepped up, unfurling an impressive 73 off 44 deliveries. At 107 for 1, the chase felt like it was on track, and Rajasthan’s bowlers looked under the pump. Enter Ravi Bishnoi.

Bishnoi flipped the script. He snared three wickets in nine balls, including Sudharsan—the set batter—along with Glenn Phillips and Washington Sundar. Suddenly, Gujarat’s momentum just evaporated. Bishnoi later picked up Rahul Tewatia too, ending with 4 for 41 and hitting the 200 T20 wickets milestone. That spell sucked the life out of the Titans’ charge.

Final-Over Nerves

But Gujarat didn’t fold. Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada swung hard at the death, whittling the equation down to 11 off the last over, with Rajasthan sweating on every delivery.

Tushar Deshpande took the ball for the final six. Ice in his veins, he held Rashid and Rabada to just four runs from his first four balls. Suddenly, Gujarat needed seven off two. Rashid tried to go big over deep cover, but Jofra Archer snatched the catch. Down to the last ball—six needed for a Super Over. Deshpande fired in a perfect yorker, and the Royals sealed the win.

Gujarat fell just short at 204 for 8, and the Royals walked away still unbeaten, now sitting atop the table as the 2026 season heats up.

Also read| IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal script history with explosive opening stand vs Gujarat Titans