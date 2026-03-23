IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals finally announce Sam Curran's replacement in squad, pick Sri Lankan all-rounder

After ditching PSL 2026, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka is all geared up to join Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026, as a replacement of English all-rounder Sam Curran.

Just five days ahead of the commencement of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) finally announced the replacement of Sam Curran in the squad. The Jaipur-based franchise signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka for the upcoming IPL season, as Curran's replacement, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Head coach and Director of Cricket for RR, Kumar Sangakkara, said, ''We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam’s calibre so close to the start of the season.''

''Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side,'' he added, praising the star Sri Lankan player.

The picking of Dasun Shanaka in the RR squad is highly surprising since its head coach Sangakkar is also a Sri Lankan, while its assistant coach Vikram Rathour also worked with The Lions during the T20I World Cup. Shanaka was the Sri Lankan captain in the recently concluded ICC tournament, wherein his team failed to reach the semi-finals, but he impressed with two fifties.

Meanwhile, Shanaka also made it into the list of another overseas player who ditched the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for IPL, as he was selected during the PSL 2025 draft by Lahore Qalandars. He withdrew from PSL ahead of the tournament after getting an offer from the IPL.

Coming back to Rajasthan Royals, the Riyan Parag-led side will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on March 30 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Later, RR will face the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on April 4, followed by a home game against the Mumbai Indians on April 7.

As per the IPL 2026 first list of matches, RR will play its fourth match against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10 in Guwahati.