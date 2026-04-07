IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals eye advantage as Hardik Pandya returns for out-of-form Mumbai Indians

Rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals will take on a shaky Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 clash, with Hardik Pandya set to return for MI. The five-time champions hold a strong record with 16 wins against RR, adding extra intrigue to the contest as both teams look to gain momentum.

Rajasthan Royals square off against Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of IPL 2026 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The action kicks off at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss happening half an hour earlier. RR look strong this season, riding high after two back-to-back wins—taking down big names like CSK and Gujarat Titans. On the other side, Mumbai Indians have had a mixed start: they lost to the Delhi Capitals but snagged a win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede.

Last season, Mumbai absolutely ran over Rajasthan, handing them a 100-run defeat. MI posted a massive 217 thanks to Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53). Rajasthan just couldn’t keep up, folding for 117 as Trent Boult and Karn Sharma claimed three wickets each.

Looking at their head-to-head battles, Mumbai holds a slight advantage—16 wins in 31 matches, while Rajasthan has 14. Only once has their match ended without a result.

Rajasthan seems really well-balanced this season. Yashasvi Jaiswal and newcomer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have given them explosive starts, while Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have impressed in the bowling department. Dhruv Jurel leads RR’s scoring with 94 runs from two games at a strike rate of 200. Ravi Bishnoi tops their wicket chart with four, keeping his economy rate at 8.33.

Mumbai’s focus is on Rohit Sharma, who’s racked up 113 runs in two matches—third in the Orange Cap race. Shardul Thakur stands out with three wickets, though his economy rate of 11.42 leaves room for improvement. MI will hope Hardik Pandya is fit to play, but if not, Suryakumar Yadav might step up as captain again.

A key matchup is Rohit vs. Jofra Archer. Rohit’s numbers against Archer aren’t great: just 34 runs from 34 balls, three dismissals, and a strike rate of 100. Archer keeps it tight, giving little away.

Another duel to watch: Jasprit Bumrah versus Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi hasn’t faced Bumrah before, which makes for an intriguing contest—let’s see how the fiery RR opener takes on Mumbai’s ace bowler.

This game promises sharp competition and plenty of drama. Both teams have scores to settle and players with reputations to uphold.

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