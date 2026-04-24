IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls out Hardik Pandya’s tactical error against CSK after MI loss

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out a crucial tactical mistake made by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during their clash against Chennai Super Kings. Ashwin believes the decision proved costly and played a key role in MI’s defeat in the IPL encounter.

Mumbai Indians haven’t had the start they wanted this IPL season, winning just two out of their first seven games. Hardik Pandya, their captain and all-rounder, is feeling the heat from all sides. He’s struggling for runs, can’t seem to find wickets, and critics are now questioning if he’s really cut out for the leadership role.

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s senior spinners, couldn’t wrap his head around Pandya’s call to let Chennai Super Kings bat first in Thursday’s match. Ashwin pointed out that Pandya hadn’t learned from the loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where something similar played out on the exact same pitch.

In a chat on his YouTube channel, Ashwin walked viewers back through that MI vs RCB game at the Wankhede. Mumbai just never got into the chase for 241 runs. Against CSK, it fell apart even faster—they folded for 104. For Ashwin, sending CSK in to bat first was a mistake, especially after what happened with RCB. He was clear that against teams like the Super Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad, you want them chasing, not setting, the target.

"I am slightly underwhelmed. Hardik Pandya won the toss and handed the advantage to a team that has only won matches in this tournament by batting first. Do you remember the first game the Mumbai Indians played? They lost in a similar fashion against RCB. In that game, RCB batted first and did what Chennai couldn't quite manage today because of the difference in batting depth," Ashwin noted.

"RCB has significant power hitting through to the end of the order, which allowed them to post a huge score. Chennai doesn't have quite that much power, and Mumbai actually bowled slightly better today; Allah Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar performed well, and, of course, we can't forget Bumrah. That is why they conceded 208, but Mumbai still couldn't chase it down."

"The pitch for that game and this game was exactly the same. Even then, Mumbai Indians failed to find any momentum; in the second innings, the surface became even stickier and slower. If you learn from the conditions, you realise that by winning the toss and bowling, you gave the advantage back to the CSK line-up. As I said, if you win the toss against SRH or CSK and there is no dew, you must make them bat second."

Ashwin also took issue with Pandya’s call to give the 20th over to youngster Krish Bhagat, even though Pandya still had two overs up his sleeve. Bhagat ended up leaking 16 runs in that final over.

"Look, I don't have a personal relationship with Hardik, but I have always viewed him as a 'Box Office' player. It is easy to pick on him now. Regarding today, giving the ball to Krish Bhagat at the death-I know he went for 28 or 38 runs in his two overs-but a man who bowled to David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen in a T20 World Cup final should be bowling those overs himself. Krish Bhagat lacks that experience. I liked Krish; he bowled okay, but as a captain, you should shoulder that pressure. What is the worst that can happen? You go for runs? So be it."

When asked if the captaincy pressure was hurting Pandya’s own game, Ashwin didn’t dodge. He said you have to look at the background too—namely, all the noise after Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. The context, Ashwin felt, can’t be ignored.

"Let's look back. In 2020, the Mumbai Indians won the IPL and were the best team. Then they went two years without a title. Hardik Pandya then went to the Gujarat Titans, where he won one title and finished as runner-up in another. Clearly, this man knows how to win; it isn't new to him.

"But we must consider what happened after he returned to Mumbai via a trade. It isn't just about results; it is a lot for one individual to handle. To come in and replace Rohit Sharma, a legend of the game, and then get booed by your own fans in your own stadium... that is an immense emotional burden. I won't point fingers at the fans, but that is a great deal to deal with."

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