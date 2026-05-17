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IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playoffs

The IPL 2026 playoff race is heating up with four knockout spots still up for grabs and six teams remaining in contention. With points, net run rate and remaining fixtures set to play a decisive role, here’s a complete breakdown of what every franchise needs to do to secure qualification.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

IPL 2026 qualification race explained: What each franchise needs to reach playoffs
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After 60 games, the playoff picture is still wide open, and Saturday’s clash saw Kolkata Knight Riders breathe life into their campaign. Beating Gujarat Titans pushed KKR up to seventh with 11 points from 12 matches. Now, they need to win both remaining fixtures—against Mumbai and Delhi—and hope the other results fall in their favor. Even if they win out, 15 points might not guarantee them a spot. The tension’s real.

Sunday is a doubleheader. First up, Bengaluru faces Punjab, with both teams desperate for the win. Bengaluru, sitting at the top with 16 points and a cracking net run rate (+1.053), can lock in their playoff spot by beating Punjab. But Punjab, with 13 points and coming off five straight losses, absolutely needs this win to stay in the hunt. Their last game will be against Lucknow, and they can’t afford to slip.

Delhi Capitals host Rajasthan Royals in the second matchup. Delhi’s stuck in eighth place with 10 points and a rough (-0.993) net run rate. They need two big wins and some luck—losing today means they’re out. Rajasthan’s in fifth with 12 points from 11 matches, but the road ahead isn’t easy. They face Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai, and the only way to make it is winning every game.

Gujarat Titans lost to Kolkata but hold on to second place. They have 16 points from eight wins and five losses. Their next challenge? Chennai. They need to win, plain and simple.

Chennai Super Kings are sixth with 12 points. Their final two games are against Hyderabad and Gujarat, and they also need to win both—and then hope other teams slip.

Hyderabad sits third with 14 points but still needs to beat Chennai on May 18 and Bengaluru on May 22 to guarantee their playoff spot.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are officially out, both stuck at eight points.

So, the pressure’s on. Every game feels like a final now, and the smallest mistake could change the whole playoff picture.

Also read| 'He was hitting sixes to the roof': Sourav Ganguly reveals how he noticed MS Dhoni early

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