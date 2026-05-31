IPL 2026 prize money explained: How much winners, runners-up, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders will earn

Throughout the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a remarkable increase in the distribution of cash prizes. Here’s a breakdown of what the winners, runners-up, and other players and teams receive.

The IPL 2026 final is almost here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, with the match kicking off at 7:30 pm IST. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, want to defend the crown they grabbed last season against Punjab Kings. Gujarat Titans haven’t lifted the trophy since 2022, so if they win tonight, it’ll be their second IPL title.

Both teams topped the IPL standings this season, each ending up with 18 points. RCB finished first, though, thanks to a stronger Net Run Rate (+0.783 versus GT’s +0.695). These sides even met in Qualifier 1, where RCB hammered Gujarat by 92 runs in Dharamsala and sealed their spot in the final. Gujarat got another shot, taking on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 after Rajasthan had eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

GT skipper Shubman Gill stepped up when it mattered, smashing 104 off 53 balls in Qualifier 2 to help his team chase down 215, with seven wickets and eight balls left. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 96 for Rajasthan, but his effort didn’t pay off.

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Prize money always becomes a hot topic as playoffs and finals roll around. When the IPL first launched in 2008, the winning team pocketed Rs 4.8 crore. That rose to Rs 15 crore by 2014-15, and now it’s Rs 20 crore for the champs.

For IPL 2026, the BCCI’s total prize pool sits at over Rs 46.5 crore. The winners take home Rs 20 crore, and the runners-up get Rs 13 crore. The team that loses out in Qualifier 2 claims Rs 7 crore, while the Eliminator’s losing side takes Rs 6.5 crore. Teams finishing fifth through tenth don’t get prize money, but they still earn revenue from broadcasting rights, sponsors, and ticket sales.

Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners receive Rs 10 lakh each. The season’s Most Valuable Player gets Rs 10 lakh, and the Emerging Player picks up Rs 20 lakh.

Right now, Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the race for the Orange Cap with 776 runs, while Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap with 28 wickets.

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