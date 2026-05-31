FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan set to break iconic Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers record against RCB in IPL 2026 final

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan set to break iconic Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers recor

US-Iran War: Trump Tightens Terms On Iran Peace Deal, US Media Reports

US-Iran War: Trump Tightens Terms On Iran Peace Deal, US Media Reports

Who is Rajeev Krishna? Meet Uttar Pradesh's first permanent DGP since 2022

Who is Rajeev Krishna? Meet Uttar Pradesh's first permanent DGP since 2022

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026 prize money explained: How much winners, runners-up, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders will earn

Throughout the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a remarkable increase in the distribution of cash prizes. Here’s a breakdown of what the winners, runners-up, and other players and teams receive.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 31, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

IPL 2026 prize money explained: How much winners, runners-up, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders will earn
AI-generated image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The IPL 2026 final is almost here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, with the match kicking off at 7:30 pm IST. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, want to defend the crown they grabbed last season against Punjab Kings. Gujarat Titans haven’t lifted the trophy since 2022, so if they win tonight, it’ll be their second IPL title.

Both teams topped the IPL standings this season, each ending up with 18 points. RCB finished first, though, thanks to a stronger Net Run Rate (+0.783 versus GT’s +0.695). These sides even met in Qualifier 1, where RCB hammered Gujarat by 92 runs in Dharamsala and sealed their spot in the final. Gujarat got another shot, taking on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 after Rajasthan had eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad.

GT skipper Shubman Gill stepped up when it mattered, smashing 104 off 53 balls in Qualifier 2 to help his team chase down 215, with seven wickets and eight balls left. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 96 for Rajasthan, but his effort didn’t pay off.

Also read| Explained: What happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final gets washed out? Is there a reserve day?

Prize money always becomes a hot topic as playoffs and finals roll around. When the IPL first launched in 2008, the winning team pocketed Rs 4.8 crore. That rose to Rs 15 crore by 2014-15, and now it’s Rs 20 crore for the champs.

For IPL 2026, the BCCI’s total prize pool sits at over Rs 46.5 crore. The winners take home Rs 20 crore, and the runners-up get Rs 13 crore. The team that loses out in Qualifier 2 claims Rs 7 crore, while the Eliminator’s losing side takes Rs 6.5 crore. Teams finishing fifth through tenth don’t get prize money, but they still earn revenue from broadcasting rights, sponsors, and ticket sales.

Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners receive Rs 10 lakh each. The season’s Most Valuable Player gets Rs 10 lakh, and the Emerging Player picks up Rs 20 lakh.

Right now, Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the race for the Orange Cap with 776 runs, while Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap with 28 wickets.

Also read| RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Score: RCB, GT return to lucky venue hoping for another iconic IPL chapter

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan set to break iconic Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers record against RCB in IPL 2026 final
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan set to break iconic Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers recor
Who is Munna Jhingada? Dawood Ibrahim aide behind Pakistani terror module planning attacks in India
Who is Munna Jhingada? Dawood Ibrahim aide planning attacks in India
IPL 2026 prize money explained: How much winners, runners-up, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders will earn
IPL 2026 prize money explained: How much winners, runners-up, Orange Cap will
Who is Rajeev Krishna? Meet Uttar Pradesh's first permanent DGP since 2022
Who is Rajeev Krishna? Meet Uttar Pradesh's first permanent DGP since 2022
Days after annoucing break until divorce, Ravi Mohan gets grand comeback by Lokesh Kanagraj, joins LCU with Benz
Days after annoucing break due to troubled marriage, Ravi Mohan joins LCU
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement