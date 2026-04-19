IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly fireworks and all-round bowling power PBKS to 54-run win to stay unbeaten

Explosive half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly, backed by a disciplined all-round bowling effort, powered Punjab Kings to a convincing 54-run win, helping PBKS remain unbeaten in the IPL 2026 season.

Punjab Kings kept their perfect IPL 2026 streak alive, steamrolling Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Really, it was one of those nights where the ball just flew, and there was nowhere for the bowlers to hide. Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly absolutely lit up the place, rewriting the record books and leaving no doubt who owned the show.

Let’s start with the stand that changed everything. Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant chose to bowl under the lights, banking on some early swing. That vanished almost instantly. Prabhsimran Singh walked early, but then Arya and Connolly locked in and unleashed mayhem. Their partnership stacked up 182 runs—the third-biggest for Punjab ever.

Arya led the charge. He came agonizingly close to his first IPL hundred, smashing 93 from just 37 balls. Nine sixes, nonstop intent—he didn’t give the bowlers a second of peace. When Aiden Markram stepped in to bowl, Arya dismantled him for 32 in an over. The entire Lucknow attack seemed to wilt after that.

On the other end, Connolly was smooth and punishing. He worked his way to 87 off 46, hitting eight boundaries and seven sixes, never letting the momentum drop. Together, they pushed Punjab to 254/7—their top score this season. Even Mohammed Shami, usually Mr. Reliable, took a beating, leaking 56 runs on one of his forgettable nights.

Chasing 255, Lucknow tried to fight back. Marsh and Badoni showed some spark in the powerplay, and Pant hustled to a snappy 43 to keep the chase alive. But honestly, the mountain was just too steep.

Marco Jansen led the Punjab attack with precision, snapping up two wickets and nabbing a crucial Nicholas Pooran right when Lucknow needed a kick. Punjab’s spinners clamped down in the middle, making runs hard to come by. Lucknow needed miracles, but the mistakes just piled up.

They finished on 200/5—solid, but nowhere near enough. Punjab moved to 11 points from six games and is cruising at the top of the table. And with Arya and Connolly at the top, there’s not a bowling unit left in the league that isn’t a little bit worried right now.

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