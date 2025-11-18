IPL 2026: Predicted Indian and overseas targets for CSK in Auction, remaining purse and more

1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint
CRICKET
Ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction, take a look at the possible players who are on the target of Chennai Super Kings. Currently, CSK have 9 slots available to complete its squad.
Ahead of the next edition of IPL, a mini auction is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. On November 15, all 10 franchises announced their released and retained players. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also released 10 players from its squad and traded two players. The Yellow Army finally welcomed Sanju Samson, whom they signed after trading in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Samson has been roped in for the same salary that he used to get from RR, which is Rs 18 crore.
After the IPL Retention 2026 was concluded, CSK is left with Rs 43.4 crore in its purse, which is the second highest after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which has Rs 64.3 crore in its kitty.
In the cash-rich tournament, every team needs to have a maximum of 25 players, which includes a maximum of eight overseas players. Currently, CSK have 16 players in its squad and nine slots available, within which they can sign only five Indian and four overseas players.
MS Dhoni
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Sanju Samson (after trade)
Ayush Mhatre
Dewald Brevis
Urvil Patel
Anshul Kamboj
Gurjapaneet Singh
Jamie Overton
Mukesh Choudhary
Nathan Ellis
Shreyas Gopal
Khaleel Ahmed
Noor Ahmad
Ramakrishna Ghosh
Shivam Dubey
Quinton de Kock
Faf du Plessis
Gerald Coetzee
Venkates Iyer
Reece Topley
Matheesha Pathirana