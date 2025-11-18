IPL 2026: Predicted Indian and overseas targets for CSK in Auction, remaining purse and more

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint

Aadhaar Card update free for children aged 7-15, UIDAI makes process simple in these ways, check important details

Sara Tendulkar reveals favourite moment of father Sachin's career, neither it's the 100th century nor 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here

Will Anmol Bishnoi be extradited to India? Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother accused in Baba Siddiqui's Murder, know all about his crimes

BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here

ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,468-Crore World-Class Educational and Medical Complex in Gadchiroli

From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey

Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar

1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint

1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?

Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey

Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar

Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...

Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026: Predicted Indian and overseas targets for CSK in Auction, remaining purse and more

Ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction, take a look at the possible players who are on the target of Chennai Super Kings. Currently, CSK have 9 slots available to complete its squad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 08:31 PM IST

IPL 2026: Predicted Indian and overseas targets for CSK in Auction, remaining purse and more
CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for Sanju Samson
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Ahead of the next edition of IPL, a mini auction is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16. On November 15, all 10 franchises announced their released and retained players. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also released 10 players from its squad and traded two players. The Yellow Army finally welcomed Sanju Samson, whom they signed after trading in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Samson has been roped in for the same salary that he used to get from RR, which is Rs 18 crore.

 

After the IPL Retention 2026 was concluded, CSK is left with Rs 43.4 crore in its purse, which is the second highest after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which has Rs 64.3 crore in its kitty.

 

How many players can CSK buy in IPL 2026 mini auction?

 

In the cash-rich tournament, every team needs to have a maximum of 25 players, which includes a maximum of eight overseas players. Currently, CSK have 16 players in its squad and nine slots available, within which they can sign only five Indian and four overseas players.

 

CSK's current squad

 

MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sanju Samson (after trade)

Ayush Mhatre

Dewald Brevis

Urvil Patel

Anshul Kamboj

Gurjapaneet Singh

Jamie Overton

Mukesh Choudhary

Nathan Ellis

Shreyas Gopal

Khaleel Ahmed

Noor Ahmad

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Shivam Dubey

 

CSK's possible target players in IPL 2026 Auction

 

Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis

Gerald Coetzee

Venkates Iyer

Reece Topley

Matheesha Pathirana

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint
1 Israeli killed, three injured after attack at West Bank checkpoint
Aadhaar Card update free for children aged 7-15, UIDAI makes process simple in these ways, check important details
Aadhaar Card update free for children aged 7-15 from..., UIDAI makes process sim
Sara Tendulkar reveals favourite moment of father Sachin's career, neither it's the 100th century nor 2011 World Cup Final in Mumbai
Sara Tendulkar reveals favourite moment of father Sachin Tendulkar's career
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here
Govt revises fitness test fees for older vehicles; check new rates here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar: Know his educational qualifications, political journey
Meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's media-shy son Nishant Kumar
Dhurandhar star cast fees revealed: Ranveer Singh charged whopping salary of Rs 50 crore, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt were just paid...
Dhurandhar star cast fees: Ranveer, Akshaye, Sanjay, Arjun, Madhavan's salary
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL 2026 Auction
Wanindu Hasaranga to Glenn Maxwell, predicted targets for RCB in IPL Auction
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: From Jawan to Bigil, 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
Happy Birthday Nayanthara: 8 highest-grossing films that made her Lady Superstar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE