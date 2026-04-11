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IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220 chase vs SRH

Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya produced a stunning batting display to guide Punjab Kings to a comfortable chase of 220 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 clash. The explosive duo dominated the powerplay and kept the scoring rate high, leaving SRH bowlers with little answer.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 07:29 PM IST

IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya power PBKS to comfortable win in 220 chase vs SRH
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Punjab Kings just rewrote the script for power-hitting in T20 cricket, toppling Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Chasing a big score—220, to be exact—Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh walked out, swung hard, and tore through the SRH attack. Punjab won by six wickets, with balls to spare, and you could sense the confidence pulsing through the team.

Right from ball one, Arya looked like a man possessed. He’s been the big find this season, and tonight he was electric: fifty runs in just 16 balls, matching one of the fastest ever in the IPL. He hammered 57 from 20, launching five massive sixes and making the SRH pacers look almost helpless.

Prabhsimran wasn’t there to just watch, either. The “Impact Player” tag seems made for him—he cracked 51 off 25, barely giving SRH a moment to regroup. In under six overs, PBKS were 93 without loss. The chase? It was a sprint, not a marathon.

Earlier, it looked like Hyderabad would put the game to bed before it even started. Abhishek Sharma was in scary form—74 from 28 balls—and Travis Head knocked a quick 38. After eight overs, SRH were sitting pretty at 120 for no loss.

But cricket turns quickly. Punjab’s skipper, Shreyas Iyer, tossed the ball to Shashank Singh, and the game shifted. Two wickets in three balls—both openers gone—and suddenly, SRH lost their way. Heinrich Klaasen tried to muscle them past 220 with a solid 39, but Hyderabad finished at 219 for 6—and it just wasn’t enough.

Key performances? Plenty. Arya’s 57 off 20, Prabhsimran’s 51 from 25, Abhishek’s quick-fire 74, and Shreyas Iyer played the grown-up in the room, guiding the chase home after Punjab lost a few in the middle. Iyer wrapped things up with 69 runs off just 33 balls, making sure there were no last-over jitters.

So, Punjab climbs to second spot on the table, looking every bit the title contender for 2026. As for Sunrisers Hyderabad—they head back to the dressing room with some serious bowling questions to answer. Punjab owned the night.

Also read| Yuvraj Singh reveals his side of Lalit Modi’s Porsche story after iconic six sixes against England in 2007

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