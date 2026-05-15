IPL 2026 Points Table after PBKS vs MI: Can Punjab Kings still qualify for Playoffs?

On Thursday night, Punjab Kings registered their fifth consecutive loss after a magnificent start to the IPL 2026 season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost to the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

In Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 6 wickets and one ball to spare, chasing a 201-run target in the final over. While MI are already eliminated from the Playoffs race, PBKS were among the strong contenders for the next round after their magnificent performance in the first leg of the league stage.

After enjoying a staggering 97 percent chance of reaching the IPL 2026 playoffs following their first seven matches, Punjab Kings have seen their qualification chances plummet to just 43 percent after suffering five consecutive defeats. Concerns among PBKS fans have intensified after last night's defeat, whether the Shreyas Iyer-led side will secure a berth in the Playoffs or not, as the competition in the middle of the Points Table is getting tighter with each game.

Take a look at the updated Points Table after the PBKS vs MI clash

Rankings Teams Points Net Run Rate 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16 +1.053 2 Gujarat Titans 16 +0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 +0.331 4 Punjab Kings 13 +0.355 5 Chennai Super Kings 12 +0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals 12 +0.082 7 Delhi Capitals 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 -0.198 9 Mumbai Indians 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants 6 -0.907

Can PBKS still qualify for Playoffs after 5 back-to-back defeats?

Punjab Kings' Playoffs chances are still alive, but the team will be under immense pressure after losing to the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. As per the updated Points Table, PBKS are placed in the 4th position with 13 points in 12 matches and a positive Net Run Rate (NRR).

PBKS have two matches remaining in the league stage of the IPL 2026. If they manage to win both their games, PBKS will reach 17 points and qualify comfortably. If the Kings win one out of the remaining two matches, they will finish on 15 points and have to be dependent on the NRR of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

If PBKS lose both their upcoming games, they are most certain to be eliminated from the race.